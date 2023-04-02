DECATUR – Meigs County baseball used a 13-run second inning to extend its win streak to four games Friday at home after a 17-2 run-ruling of Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts (CSLA).
The Tigers (11-2) got off to a slow start allowing CSLA to strike first as they scored the game's first run in the first inning. The Tigers allowed a CSLA batter to get on base via a walk. The Eagles brought the run home with a hit.
"They scored their run because we walked; you can't walk people, especially in the first inning, they're going to score runs every time," said Tigers head coach Tyler Roberts.
The Tigers got their bats rolling in the second inning as they scored 13 runs batting around twice. Nate Levy started the inning as he singled, then Nate Hull singled, and Devon Paxton followed with a rbi single that scored the game's first run for the Tigers. The next batter, Goforth, walked, loading the bases. Pitcher Brody Goins helped himself at the plate as he singled, scoring two runs in the inning.
The next batter, Payton Armour, singled, hitting the ball so hard it connected with the CSLA pitcher's foot to score a run, and the next batter, Jacob Simms, walked, loading the bases for Luke Pendergrass, who doubled down the third base line scoring two runs.
"We have hit the ball pretty well since Tuesday as a group, whether it be fast pitching or slow pitching, whether it's good pitching or bad pitching," Roberts said. We had disciplined plate approaches, and that transferred over into today. We just came out ready to go in the second inning early.
"We started so slow Thursday versus Copper Basin, and I told them if you continue to do that, allow teams to gain momentum and confidence. We needed to be able to end that early. They responded to that, and they came out and did that in the second inning."
The Tigers were ahead 13-1 after the end of the second inning and tacked on two more runs in the third inning, as Tim Hull scored a run after he drew a walk, and Paxton scored, making the score 15-1.
CSLA scored again in the top of the fourth inning as they scored on a single, scoring their runner from third. The Tigers answered again with two more runs in the bottom of the inning, ending the game in the fifth inning via the mercy rule.
"Today, we built momentum to have confidence at the plate," Roberts said. "Maybe some guys in a slump who weren't hitting that well scheduled them in today. I hoped to get these guys mentally prepared more than anything. To get some ground balls, line drives, and base hits to work on that average."
Goins started pitching, going three innings and striking out three. Levy relieved him, going an inning and a half and striking out four.
"Defensively and pitching, getting my younger guys Brody, a freshman, I wanted to get him a varsity start," Roberts said. "This will be a learning game for him on the mound as we prepare for the future of our program."
Meigs returned to District 3-2A action Monday at Sweetwater, and the Tigers come home for the second leg against the Wildcats 6 p.m. Tuesday. The lead in the district standings is on the line for both teams.
