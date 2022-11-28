Standing out the most about the complete 2023 football schedules both McMinn County and McMinn Central released Monday is who is not on them: each other.
For at least the next two years, the Cherokees and Chargers will not play the Black & Blue Game, a decision that was made from Central's side. It will be the first time since the stretch of 2005-2008 that the county rivalry is going dormant.
It was a decision that Chargers head coach Matt Moody, who had been on the other side of the rivalry during his playing days 2001-2004 at McMinn, said he made only after numerous conversations with people around the community surrounding Central.
“The one thing that I didn't want to do was to make a decision and upset people in our community that really thought highly of that game,” Moody said. “Like I said, I spoke to a lot of people leading up to making the schedule. A lot of people in our community in Etowah and Englewood, Central people. And the feedback I got from them and their thoughts and what we we're thinking scheduling-wise, we just thought that right now we just wanted to move in a different direction and try to schedule a couple of different teams.”
McMinn head coach Bo Cagle said he wanted to keep the series going, mostly for the sake of his players who enjoyed playing the Black & Blue Game, but realized that Central “didn't think it was beneficial for their team or their school to keep playing us.”
"The only thing I'd say, I guess really, about about is, the kids really like playing against their friends over there,” Cagle said. “And I think the community likes it. That's what I thought, but I don't know if that's the case or not. They always came out in droves to watch that game, so it was a big deal for our community and our kids, I think is the biggest thing, our kids liked it. So I hate seeing it go away, but maybe it will come back maybe not too big in the future.”
The rivalry has historically been lopsided in favor of McMinn, who leads the series 43-7 all-time. Central's last two Black & Blue wins happened in 1988 and 2014.
McMinn has won the last seven games in the series by a combined 274-33 margin, with 20 of those Central points coming in 2015. The Cherokees' last five wins over the Chargers have been shutouts.
McMinn's enrollment numbers are typically double or more those of Central. McMinn's 2022 enrollment submitted to the TSSAA is 1,416 students, while Central's is 654.
Dropping the Black & Blue Game allowed the Chargers to easily fill out their schedule with rivalries both old and recent, along with some new challenges.
Central kept two former Region 3-3A opponents, Signal Mountain and Kingston, as non-region games. The Chargers open their season Aug. 18 at Signal Mountain, the first of three straight road games to start 2023. Central plays Kingston for Week 9 on Oct. 13 at home.
"We've had two really competitive games with them (Signal Mountain) the past two years, so we're happy to be able to keep them on the schedule,” Moody said. “Same thing with Kingston. Kingston has been somewhat a little bit of a rivalry with Central in the times we played where they've been in our region and in a couple of playoff games that they've had in some prior seasons.”
Central visits Seymour in Week 2, then heads to traditional rival Polk County in Week 3 before its home opener in Week 4 on Sept. 8 against Brainerd to begin Region 3-3A play.
"We had kind of thought about Seymour for a while,” Moody said. “Seymour has a great facility there, a turf field. It's a little drive for us, but it's something new and something different.”
The Chargers also kept nearby Tellico Plains on the schedule, whom they will play at home in Week 10.
"Those (Polk and Tellico) are local games that are, again, big rivalry games for us,” Moody said. “And so I guess I can just say I'm happy with how it turned out. I'm glad with how we were able to fill a schedule. Unfortunately there are still teams out there right now that are texting me every day and looking for weeks and looking for games, and so we're fortunate to be able to get ours done and over with and so we can move on.”
McMinn, meanwhile, opens the 2023 season with its oldest and most bitter rival, Bradley Central, on Aug. 18 at Cherokee Stadium. The Cherokees and Bears will clash for the 100th time, with the two programs having played each other at least once every year since 1927.
"I thought that was a good trade-off,” Cagle said. “If we weren't going to get to play Central to start the season off for our people here, then the Bradley one is an exciting game to start the season off. We always have good support from both sides.”
Unlike the Cherokees' nigh-guaranteed season-opening wins lately against Central, however, Class 6A Bradley will be a challenge right off the bat. McMinn has lost seven of its last nine against the Bears, including the last two.
"I don't like it because obviously we're ultra-competitive against each other every year,” Cagle said with a laugh. “And I always feel like we improve throughout the season. But you've got to come out ready to go, and I think that's probably a pretty good motivation for our kids, too, to be ready to play right out the game and to prepare for that because of that game and the magnitude of that game as far as what our people like.”
It gets no easier for McMinn after, with a trip to Cleveland, another traditional rival, in Week 2.
"Our schedule overall is a pretty good schedule,” Cagle said. “It's tough coming out the gate with Cleveland and Bradley right off the bat. But we've done that the last couple of years. It's upgraded, obviously, with the teams on there, but it should be exciting and fun.”
The Tribe then returns home in Week 3 to face Tyner Academy, who will be playing for the Class 2A state championship Saturday and will move up to Class 3A in 2023. McMinn is already very familiar with the Rams, having played preseason scrimmages against them for the last 15 years.
"I hate to lose the scrimmage, but we both needed games,” Cagle said. “It's hard to come by. They were having a hard time finding anybody who wanted to play them, too, and we have a good relationship with them, so we got that one worked out, too. And they're probably going to win the state championship, or at least they're in it. So another test.”
Also on the Cherokees' non-region slate is a Week 5 clash at home against Oak Ridge from the opposing Region 3-5A, whom McMinn has met in the playoffs the last two seasons, winning one and losing one, with the results decided by a combined eight points. And finally, the Tribe plays at Powell in Week 10. Powell, which was the Class 5A state champion last year and reached the semifinals again this year, moved from Region 3-5A to 2-5A.
“We've had great games against Oak Ridge throughout our recent history, anyway, with them,” Cagle said. “So we're pleased at 10 games, I'll tell you that, as hard as it is to schedule anyway with as few teams as we have in our region. To get 10 and to get that 10th one, with Powell coming in, that 10th one was hard to come by. But there are still several teams that don't have their full schedules yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.