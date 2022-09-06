LOUDON – One mistake often snowballed into several in succession for McMinn Central.
Numerous errors, many of them unforced, plagued the Chargerettes in a straight-set 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 District 5-AA loss Tuesday at Loudon High School.
And with Central (0-2, 0-2 District 5-AA) having only begun its volleyball season last Thursday, two weeks after most other teams did, it has a lot to correct and not much time to correct it.
“We’ve got to get mentally tougher,” said Chargerettes interim head coach Emily Plaster. “They make one mistake and they fall apart. I will say other teams have been playing since mid-August. This is only our second game. We’re trying to find our groove. I’m afraid we don’t have a lot of time to do that. Every single one of our games is a district matchup, so we don’t have any time to goof around.”
Central had an 11-10 lead in the first set before seven straight points from the Lady Redskins. The Chargerettes had battled back within 18-16, only to allow Loudon a 7-3 run to end the opening set.
And then in the second set, Central led 10-9 before a string of errors fueled a 16-3 Loudon run, sending the Chargerettes to a 2-0 set deficit.
In the third set, 21 of Loudon’s 25 points came off Central errors.
Kampbell Darnell, Lily Graves and Karina Bystry landed one kill each. Jaxyn Hawn and Josie Baldwin-Grueber served one ace each. Loudon landed 12 team kills to the Chargerettes’ three.
It doesn’t get any easier for Central in its first home match of the season 6 p.m. Thursday, as defending District 5-AA champion Alcoa pays a visit to The Roundhouse.
“Alcoa is going to come to Englewood on Thursday to beat us, and if we play like we did tonight then there won’t be any question, we’ll get killed,” Plaster said. “So mental toughness, that’s what we’re working on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.