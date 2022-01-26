BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky – Tennessee Wesleyan's Zach Price has been selected as the Mid-South Conference Men's Bowler of the Week, conference officials announced on Tuesday.
The former McMinn County standout captured the individual title at the MSC Cincinnati Classic. The senior knocked down 1,922 pins over his nine games with a 213.6 average. Price bowled over 200 in six games with a high of 268 in the ninth game and led Tennessee Wesleyan to a third-place finish.
Price earns his second weekly conference honor of the season and of his career.
