Meigs Middle School earned a sweep over Athens City Middle School on Tuesday.
The Tigers won 34-31. Daylen Spradling scored 19 points while Tuff Ricker chipped in eight and Nate Powell added five.
The Lady Tigers came away with a 38-34 victory. Kaydence Schaumburg led Meigs with 10 points.
The Meigs junior varsity girls also won, 25-18. Taylor McHone scored nine points.
