McMinn Central’s soccer team vanquished their first of three Class AAA opponents with a 1-0 win over Ooltewah on Tuesday at Bicentennial Park.
After the first 10 or 15 minutes the Chargerettes took charge for the rest of the game, controlling possession and outshooting the Lady Owls.
“Other than the first 15 minutes we really controlled possession,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “I think Ooltewah pushed up hard early, but realized how big a field this is and they were wearing themselves out so I think they backed off a bit. But our midfielders did a good job of stopping their attacks. Molly Massingale played really well at defensive midfielder, stopping the attacks and holding the ball up. Out of our five wins that’s four clean sheets so I’m really happy with that.”
The Chargerettes (5-2, 1-1) will travel to Cleveland on Thursday. The game is set for 7 p.m. at th Mouse Creek Soccer Complex.
As the game wore on Central began inserting its dominance and controlled possession for the rest of the game. Carlee Rule and Kellan Baker were able to slice through Ooltewah’s defense, but there weren’t a lot of dangerous chances for either side for most of the first half. Despite controlling the opening 40 minutes Central was deadlocked in a scoreless tie at the half.
That changed early in the second half. Ooltewah had possession, but the ball was turned over and Masingale ended up getting around an Ooltewah defender and firing a shot that slipped between the goal and the post for the score in the 52nd minute.
Ooltewah pressed forward as the half wore on, but couldn’t get past Central’s defense. In their five wins, the Chargerettes have four shutouts and gave up just one goal in the other game. That goal came in the final minute of play in a blowout victory.
“I’m really glad to get the clean sheet,” Tuggle said. “We have really cleaned a lot of things up there.”
About the only real threats the Lady Owls could manage were off corner kicks, but none of those were particularly dangerous either. Ooltewah finished with nine corner kicks while Central had five.
There weren’t that many shots in the game with Central firing off six shots and Ooltewah only two. Central’s Stonie Fox made one save.
