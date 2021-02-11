Racing has always been part of Kelby Norwood’s life and he plans for it to stay that way.
The McMinn County High School sophomore began racing go-karts when he was 11 and was an immediate success as he was named the rookie of the year. After a few years off, this was his first year in the sportsman dirt late model division.
“The first time I got in my car last year I was super excited,” Norwood said. “But of course there were some nerves too. These things have a lot of power so you think about getting hurt for a second, but then you also think about messing up someone else’s stuff (car) too so there was a little pressure.”
Despite the pressure, racing is Norwood’s passion. His parents first took him to the track when he was a year old and his dad, Shannon, owns a graphics shop that details race cars.
Racing has always been a family activity.
“My dad and (stepmom) Karen have the garage at their house so they get to deal with all the late, loud nights in the shop. My grandparents live next door so my papaw is able to help me and is one of the biggest reasons I’m able to do what I love.
“My cousin Jeremy (Lawson) lives next door too so he’s at the shop pretty much every day. He’s my crew chief and we couldn’t do it without him. My mom (Jenny), (family friend) Curtis, little brother Easton, and big brother Tyler are huge parts of it too. It takes all of them and week after week they’re doing whatever they can to make sure I’m ready come race day.”
While some high school athletes play football, basketball or school-sponsored sports, Norwood can’t wait to get to the track.
“I enjoy racing because it’s an escape. I get in my car and it takes me away from everything else,” Norwood said. “And right then nothing else matters. I also like that it involves my entire family so we all spend a lot of time together.”
Norwood also likes the fact that racing is unlike many other sports.
“I think racing is different from other sports because of the endless changes and all the working parts involved in making those changes,” Norwood said. “A football field is mostly the same. And a basketball court is too.
“But a track is different everywhere you go. The banking is different. The shape and the surface. And track conditions are affected by so many things. Altitude, weather, etc. and not only do you have to adjust your car but your driving style too.”
Norwood mainly races at Mt. View Raceway in Spring City, but he is looking to travel a little more next season and is considering racing at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringold, Georgia and at Crossville Speedway.
Right now, he is just wanting to get in a lot of races because there is no substitute for experience. Norwood said there is a lot that goes into being a good driver and experience is just one factor.
“It takes some physical strength, but a lot of mental stuff,” Norwood said. “Patience, the ability to make split-second decisions, and to stay calm even when things get a little crazy. You’ve also got to know how things work so you can know and communicate to your crew what’s working and what needs to be changed to make the car better.”
Right now Norwood simply enjoys racing and gaining experience, but he’s eyeing a full-time job as a race car driver as well.
“Racing is definitely a long term goal for me,” Norwood said. “Obviously I’d like to do it for a living, but that’s a long ways out. But I definitely plan to do it as long as I’m able.”
But that does not involve NASCAR, however, as dirt racing is his favorite form of motorsports.
“I made a comment recently about NASCAR being his dream,” his dad, Shannon, said. “He let me know real quick he has no desire (to be in NASCAR). He wants to race dirt professionally.”
