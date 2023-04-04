McMinn Central baseball split two non-district road games to begin the week.
The Chargers fell on a walk-off in a wild 11-10 loss Monday at Sale Creek, then turned around and won 7-4 Tuesday at Lenoir City.
A two-run single saddled Central (8-4) wth the defeat Monday. The Chargers had led 10-9 after a two-run top of the seventh. Central was down 7-3 after three before surging with one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a 9-8 lead into the middle of the sixth.
Ayden Plemons, McCain Baker and Hunter Rayburn all hit a home run against the Panthers and Alex Ring a double. Rayburn, a freshman, was 3-3 with three RBIs, and the senior Baker 2-4 with two RBIs. Central and Sale Creek each cracked 12 hits.
Tuesday at Lenoir City, the Chargers scored three in the top of the first and stayed ahead. Central led 3-2 entering the fourth inning, and Tyler Oaks’ three-run homer powered the Chargers’ four-spot in the top of the fourth.
Oaks hit 2-3 with a team-high four RBIs Tuesday, knocking a double to go with his home run. Plemons and Bryce Hammond also smacked a double each, with Plemons hitting 2-4 with an RBI.
Zak Derrick picked up the win in his complete game at pitcher, scattering eight hits while striking out three and walking one.
Weather permitting, the Chargers return home for two games Friday, 10 a.m. against Greenback and 4:45 p.m. against Maryville Christian. Central also plays 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Chuckey-Doak.
The Chargers return to District 3-2A play 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tellico Plains and play the second leg against the Bears 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
