ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central is hoping to end the season on a high note on Thursday when the Chargers travel to Brainerd, but the odds are stacked against them.
First of all, the Chargers will be without five players as four have been quarantined and one player was ejected from this week’s junior varsity game and is suspended for the Brainerd game. Two of those who will miss the game are starters and a third likely would have started in place of one of the two quarantined because of COVID-19.
“We are no different than anybody else, we have to have that next man up mentality,” Central Coach Derrick Davis said. “We have to have the next guy come in and execute.”
Second, Brainerd is apparently a much improved team from last year as the Panthers went from being 1-9 last year to 7-3 this year and are tied for second in Region 3-3A.
“(Coach) Mike Martin at Sweetwater said they are the most improved team in the district and I would have to agree with him,” Davis said. “They are probably the most improved team in the area. I would vote Coach (Tyrus) Ward as the district coach of the year for what he has done in such a short amount of time.”
The Panthers’ main advantage is speed. They have, Davis said, a transfer running back that looks really good, but it’s more than just him.
“Their overall team speed is better than what we have and they have some good-sized linemen,” Davis said. “They are probably bigger and faster than we are. We will have to tackle well in open space (to offset Brainerd’s speed advantage). We have to break down, take good angles, have good footwork and just be good tacklers.”
Davis said Brainerd can show a variety of formations, but their base formation is an unbalanced line with two tackles on one side and a tight end on the other. He said the quarterback is in shotgun with the running next two him and the center will snap the ball to either one of them.
“It’s something you don’t see a lot of,” Davis said. “But they will come right at you, they are not a team that will just pass it all over the place. They are looking to run the ball and if we can’t stop their running game it’s going to be a long night.”
The Chargers, with just two wins, have not had the kind of season Davis or anybody associated with Central football would have liked. A win on Thursday may not totally make up for the rest of the season, but it sure wouldn’t hurt.
“It would feel good to get a win for the seniors,” Davis said. “It would leave a good taste in your mouth to end the season with a win and go into the off-season with a win.”
