ACMS basketball splits with Rhea From staff reports Nov 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Athens City Middle School basketball teams split their season-opening results Tuesday at home against Rhea County.The ACMS girls lost a nailbiter 47-46, Leading the Lady Cougars were Kadie McDonald with 17 points, Molly Trentham 10 and Mollie Grimmett 9.ACMS’ boys cruised to a 64-23 win. Luke Lawson led the Cougars with 15 points, Eli Hacker and Jaxen Fugate 12 each and Madden Cobb 10.ACMS’ junior varsity results were also split. The girls lost 20-13, led by Marlie Webb with 5 points. The boys won 46-19, led by Kaiden Brewster with 16 points, William Heater 12 and Ethan Shaver 6. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Athens City Middle School Junior Varsity Sport Basketball Cougars Basketball Team Boys Result Molly Trentham Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Interstate wreck claims life of Watertown resident Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 Decatur set to host Halloween event in downtown Police reports for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 Tigers 'seal the deal' against Marion County, head to the playoffs Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.