ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – The weekly award for women's basketball was announced by the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) on Monday. In the 11th edition of the award this season, Jacelyn Stone was named the Player of the Week for women's basketball.
Stone took home the award based on her play in the team's last two games. In the team's win against Kentucky Christian University, the freshman led the team in scoring with 21 points, shooting 7-10 from the field and 7-9 from the charity stripe. In the team's next game, the former Meigs County standout finished with a career-high of 28 points while shooting 13-14 from the field to finish with a 92.9 field goal percentage. On the week, the guard averaged 24.5 points and shot 83.3 percent (20-24) from the field in the team's two games. Stone also gathered seven rebounds, seven assists, and one block in the team's two games.
This is the first weekly award for Stone. The next edition of the award will be announced on Jan. 31.
