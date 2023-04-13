CLEVELAND — A shorthanded McMinn County soccer team fell on the wrong end of some dubious history and further behind in the District 5-AAA standings.
Missing three starters, the Cherokees sustained a 3-1 loss to Bradley Central on Thursday at Bear Stadium, extending their skid to three games all in district play.
Moreover, the Tribe (6-4, 1-3 District 5-AAA) lost to the Bears for the first time in recent memory. The CoachT.com record of soccer results for both programs goes as far back as 2008, with McMinn having won every time against Bradley before Thursday’s defeat.
“Bradley is not the Bradley they have been,” said McMinn head coach Duane Rikard. “They’ve got some great talent.”
And the Bears showed it with the first goal after the Cherokees gave away possession in their own penalty box, and McMinn could not find an answer the rest of the first half and trailed 1-0 at halftime.
The three starters out for the Tribe included top offensive threat Zaamel Mercer, goalkeeper Gio Hicks and midfielder/defender Will Blevins.
“But overall the guys that came in and played, Ethan Wilcox who filled in for Will did well,” Rikard said. “Denney (McPhail) played extremely well in goal for us.”
But it was Mercer’s absence that hindered McMinn the most. Mercer injured his knee in the Tribe’s loss to Cleveland the previous Tuesday and, according to Rikard, is expected to have an MRI Saturday.
“And then the one that really hurts is Zaamel up top,” Rikard said. “We just don’t have that person who holds it up, and you can see it in our attack. We don’t do a good job of holding that ball up top and allowing things to happen around him. We panicked, and our first touch a lot of times was coming back, and once we get that we’ve got to get up more and we’ve got to attack.”
Bradley then scored its second goal 36 seconds into the second half, but the Cherokees found an answer in the third minute of the second half with Brady Ervin crashing on the rebound after the initial save on Preston Armstrong’s free kick.
McMinn had a couple of threats for an equalizer but could not finish on them, and a third goal from the Bears with 6:35 left sealed the Tribe’s fate. Bradley finished with a 12-4 shots on goal advantage.
The Cherokees are back in action against Walker Valley 7 p.m. Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex, then follow that with a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Ooltewah to finish up District 5-AAA regular-season play.
