Ty Runyan will get to play his college basketball in front of a hometown crowd.
The McMinn County senior standout signed in late April to continue his education and athletic career at Tennessee Wesleyan, where he will play for the Bulldogs at the varsity level.
“I look at it as a really nice opportunity to put on for the hometown and stay in your hometown and play college basketball,” said Runyan, who picked TWU over several junior college options, including Cleveland State. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I thought I couldn’t pass it up.”
Runyan, who was the District 5-4A Most Valuable Player this season, also made it clear what he is at Wesleyan to do.
“I’m trying to do whatever it takes to win,” Runyan said. “Whatever they need me to do, that’s what I’m going to do, and I’m all about winning.”
Much like the Cherokees did this winter, the Bulldogs play an up-tempo style of basketball and look to get out in transition whenever possible, so that also turned out to be a natural fit for Runyan.
“They like to push the ball a lot just like we did (at McMinn), so I feel like the fast tempo, I’m used to it,” Runyan said. “So I’m ready to get out there and run.”
In addition to starring at McMinn, Runyan had also been attending TWU’s basketball camps through his high school career. Seeing Runyan’s progression over the years, Bulldogs head coach Ray Stone in confident in the type of player coming into his program.
“We’re very excited to have Ty become a Bulldog,” said Stone, who was present at Runyan’s signing ceremony at McMinn County High School. “I’ve followed him, being a local kid, and he’s been attending our camps in the summertime. And just watching him mature and get better, get stronger and understand the game. And he’s a winner. So we’re very excited to have him in our program and have him with us for the next four or five years.”
And Stone also believes Runyan is suited to the style the Bulldogs run and will add to a core returning from this season’s team, which went 18-12 and reached the AAC tournament quarterfinals.
“We recruit to our style of play for the most part,” Stone said. “And with the good core we have coming back, he adds depth. Because you’re going to battle with injuries throughout the year and other things that can occur, so you just want to be comfortable in your bench, and when they go out there, you feel like you have a good chance to win it.”
Runyan scored 1,344 points in his career at McMinn. This season, which ended with a 21-12 record and advancement to the Region 3-4A semifinal round, Runyan averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while alternating between shooting guard and point guard.
“That’s one of the things that really attracted us to him, being a combo guard, not just being a true point guard,” Stone said. “Obviously he can score the basketball as well and he can handle the ball, too, so he brings a lot to the table.”
Having Runyan on the roster also made the job much easier for Randy Casey in his first season as the Cherokees’ head coach.
“First of all, on a personal level for him, to watch him grow from about this time last year when I accepted the job,” Casey said. “From this point until the end of the season and continuing on and watching him grow as a player, skill level get better and better, and more importantly as a leader.
“And what was fun about coaching him was, it didn’t matter the situation. The bigger the situation the better he liked it. He was calm and cool and relaxed all the time, and that rubbed off on the rest of the team. They see him calm and cool in those situations, they were too.”
And while Runyan is one of just two seniors graduating off this year’s Cherokees, Casey noted his graduation will leave quite a void to fill.
“We’ve got a great core coming back, a lot of veterans coming back who have been through the battles, but the thing that we’re going to miss the most is his leadership and the fact that he brought it every day, brought it every game, didn’t have an off day, didn’t have an off night,” Casey said. “Not one time did I have to coach effort with him. And when your best player is one of the hardest, if not the hardest worker, that’s a good formula for success, and that’s going to be hard to replace.”
Runyan plans to major in either education or business administration, perhaps with the idea of coaching basketball in his future — and perhaps even back at McMinn.
“If I did the education route, I definitely want to come back and try to coach, get into that,” Runyan said.
