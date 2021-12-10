WALESKA, Georgia – Jacelyn Stone made a layup with three seconds left, lifting the Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball team to a 70-68 win Wednesday at Reinhardt in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
Madison McClurg led TWU (8-2, 7-1 AAC) with 16 points, as the Lady Bulldogs won their fourth straight game. Anna Crowder added 13 points and Jordan Wright 11, while Stone finished with seven along with Cambree Mayo and Abbey Barr.
Reinhardt led by as much as nine points in the first quarter before the Lady Bulldogs took a 32-28 lead into halftime. TWU could not get its lead to any more than seven points in the second half, however, and Reinhardt used a 7-0 run to take a 68-66 lead with 59 seconds left. Crowder made a tying layup before Stone’s winner.
The TWU men, meanwhile, saw their seven-game winning streak end in an 84-74 loss at Reinhardt. Jonathan Webb led the Bulldogs (10-2, 7-1) with 19 points and Riley Meloncon had a career high 14 points. Bryant Bernard added 13 points and Ray Tyler 10, and Darius Rozier grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.
Wesleyan’s last lead was 59-57 with 10:36 left in the game. The score was tied 69-69 with 5:48 left before Reinhardt went on a 12-0 run that the Bulldogs didn’t recover from.
Both TWU basketball teams played their final conference game of 2021 Wednesday and will play exhibitions against NCAA Division I programs to finish out the winter. The women’s team plays an exhibition 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Lipscomb University and noon Thursday, Dec. 16, at Tennessee Tech. The men play 2 p.m. Sunday at Chattanooga, then 8 p.m. Tuesday at Murray State and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Lipscomb.
