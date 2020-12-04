ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central was engaged in a competitive game before breaking away from Sweetwater in the fourth quarter for a 53-33 District 5-AA victory Thursday.
Central led by just three points after the first quarter and at the half and only by four after three quarters. The Chargerettes, however, outscored the Lady Wildcats 20-4 in the final period to earn the 20-point win.
Central Coach Johnny Morgan seemed lukewarm on how his team played despite the fact that the Chargerettes unofficially forced 26 turnovers.
“Yes, but we turned it right back to them,” Morgan said, though Central unofficially had only 10 turnovers. “We just didn’t shoot the ball well. We did a lot of throwing at the basket. The first three games we averaged something like 75 points a game so it’s probably good that we found out we can win a game without scoring.”
The Chargerettes (4-0) will travel to Bledsoe County on Tuesday, as will the Chargers, who did not play Thursday.
Central is scheduled to travel to Midway on Thursday and then host Sequoyah on Friday.
Sweetwater took a brief 10-9 lead early in the second quarter before a bucket by Makinlee Buckner and a three-pointer by Kellan Baker pushed Central back ahead.
After a Sweetwater bucket, a trey by Sadie Goodin and a basket by Lucy Davis put the Chargerettes ahead for good. While it got close at times, Central never trailed after that.
Sweetwater made a pair of buckets at the end of the first half to cut Central’s lead to 19-16 at the intermission.
The two teams traded buckets to start the third quarter and then Central went on an 8-0 run on three-point shots by Baker and Carsi Beaty and a field goal by Baker. That put Central ahead 29-18 with 5:23 left in the third.
The two teams battled back and forth with Buckner hitting another trey for Central and also making a free throw to give the Chargerettes a 33-24 advantage late in the period.
Sweetwater hit a bucket and then drained a trey with 25 seconds left in the third to cut Central’s lead to 33-29 going to the fourth.
Early in the fourth Molly Masingale hit a three-pointer and Baker made a bucket, but Sweetwater kept pace and trailed only 38-33.
That’s when things turned sour for Sweetwater as the Chargerettes ended the game with a 15-0 run to come away with the convincing victory.
Baker led the Chargerettes with 19 points and Buckner finished with 11.
