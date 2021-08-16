The TSSAA fall sports season begins today with all three area volleyball teams in action.
McMinn County and McMinn Central open their respective seasons in a county rivalry match against each other at McMinn County High School, with the junior varsity playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6.
Meigs County, which is hunting for a second straight state tournament appearance, begins its volleyball season at Sequoyah, also with the junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6. The Lady Tigers follow with two more road matches on Tuesday at Polk County and Thursday at Tellico Plains.
Both area girls’ soccer teams also begin their seasons this week. McMinn, which is also seeking a second consecutive state tourney berth, begins its season 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Oak Ridge.
The Central soccer team kicks off its season 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Walker Valley.
All three football teams start their season 7:30 p.m. Friday, with McMinn trekking to Central for the annual Black & Blue Game, and Meigs playing at traditional rival Sweetwater.
