ENGLEWOOD – McMinn Central may have fallen in straight sets to finish out the regular season, but the way the Chargerettes fought made interim head coach Emily Plaster believe they have come a long way since they started.
Central took a 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 loss to District 5-AA opponent Sequoyah on Wednesday in The Roundhouse. However, the Chargerettes led 13-8 in the second set and trailed only 18-17 in the third set.
A string of errors from Central (1-10, 1-7 District 5-AA) allowed the Lady Chiefs a 7-0 run in the second set that put them in the lead for the rest of that set. Seven more Chargerette errors also helped Sequoyah to a match-closing 7-1 run in the third set.
“They battled. They didn’t give up,” Plaster said. “At the beginning of the season, our biggest issue was ourselves, our mental toughness. I think we’ve gotten better at that aspect. Sometimes I think that we are the other team’s best players. We hurt ourselves. We’ve got to focus on what we’re doing more. But as far as mental toughness I couldn’t be more proud of how they grew in that aspect.”
Sequoyah racked up 11 kills as team, compared to only three team kills for Central.
“So we have really been trying to work on our defense, work on covering single block and double block, and Sequoyah did really good at finding the gaps,” Plaster said. “They’re good at changing in the air. If they’re hitting it right, they see a gap on the left, they’re going to get it left. They’re a really good offensive team, they’ve got a lot of strong hitters. No. 12 (Quinn Strickland), she killed us all night. She was tipping it. So we’ve got work on putting less gaps in our defense to where teams have a harder time finding those gaps.”
Karina Bystry led the Chargerettes with two kills, and Jaxyn Hawn also recorded one kill. Molly Masingale served two aces for Central.
The Chargerettes’ next time on the court will be in the District 5-AA tournament, which takes place Monday and Tuesday at Kingston High School. Seedings and game times for the tournament have not been finalized as of Wednesday night.
“I’ve really been stressing to the girls, it’s no secret they’re discouraged about our record and where we’re at right now,” Plaster said. “We’ve won one district game. We just keep stressing anything can happen. It’s district tournament time. You see it at every level, high school, college, any tournament, anything can happen. So we’re just going to go in with an open mind and positive mindset, and I’m curious to see how it goes.”
