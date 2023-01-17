CHARLESTON – McMinn County took care of its business in a pivotal District 5-4A game Tuesday at Walker Valley High School. Shortly after, the Cherokees discovered their win got that much bigger.
A 9-0 run in the third quarter gave the Tribe the cushion it needed to fend off the Mustangs for a 77-70 victory that clinched the regular-season sweep of its nearby rival.
And just a couple of minutes later, Bradley Central had wrapped up a 59-55 overtime win over Cleveland – which means the Cherokees (13-7, 6-1) are back in a tie for first place in the District 5-4A standings.
“We talk about it all the time, controlling our own destiny, and obviously that puts us back in the driver’s seat,” said McMinn boys’ head coach Randy Casey.
Reese Frazier had drained a 3-pointer with a second left before halftime to put the Tribe ahead 35-34, then exploded for 16 of his team-high 26 points in the third quarter. Another three and a coast-to-coast layup from the sophomore sparked McMinn’s key third-quarter run that also included Hayden Smith putback and Tucker Monroe steal-and-score.
“He (Frazier) passed up four or five shots in the first half, and I finally said, ‘Man, I’m going to take your butt out if you don’t shoot the basketball,’” Casey said. “And obviously you saw what happened. That’s just a young guy being a great teammate and deferring to the older guys, but at times he’s got to step up, and he did.”
The spurt left McMinn ahead 48-39, and the Cherokees led by as much as 10 points before taking a 58-50 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The thing we were trying to do early, is we were finally able to speed them up and make them play fast,” Casey said. “We like to play fast, and it felt like we have an advantage if we made them play fast, and that was actually exactly what happened.”
Trent Peak began the final period with a three, and Smith’s first two of his seven points in the quarter was a two-handed dunk along the baseline after securing an offensive board. Smith, the senior post, finished the game with 19 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
“Smitty has continued to get better and better,” Casey said. “So I think his best basketball is still ahead of him, too.”
Caden Hester’s three with under six minutes left gave McMinn its largest lead at 67-54. Walker Valley (12-7, 3-4) had closed the margin to 69-62 before Smith stepped up with an aggressive bucket inside and completed the and-1 to get McMinn back ahead by 10 points. Free throws from Hester and Smith allowed the Tribe to stay ahead by at least seven points until less than 10 seconds left.
“That’s probably on me. I probably took my foot off the gas a little soon,” Casey said. “But I have confidence in my team’s ability to take care of the basketball. And we did for the most part, but then we came down here and fouled way too much down the stretch and let them cut a game that was over, let them crawl back in it a bit.”
Monroe and Peak finished with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to make it four McMinn players in double figures. Monroe also dished five assists, while Davion Evans led in that category with six.
The Cherokees limited the Mustangs’ Hobie Brabson to just four points, but Cash Coates scored a game-high 34 points for Walker Valley, almost single-handedly keeping the Mustangs within sight of McMinn much of the time. Tayvon Barber aded 21 points for the Mustangs.
Coates had scored eight straight points with McMinn up 12-6 early to put Walker Valley ahead before Smith’s putback made it a 16-16 score after one quarter. And Barber scored all eight points of a Mustangs run late in the second quarter that reversed a 32-26 Cherokees lead into a 34-32 deficit briefly before Frazier’s buzzer-beating triple.
“No. 3 (Barber) and 4 (Brabson) are, to me, their best players, so we’ll take our chances with 22 (Coates),” Casey said. “And he’s a good player, too, and they’ve got a good team. These guys are going to be a tough out whoever get them in the district and the region.”
LADY MUSTANGS 45, LADY CHEROKEES 40: Turnovers plagued the McMinn girls all game, and especially when it looked like they would steal away the win.
The Lady Cherokees (12-10, 4-3) committed 19 turnovers in their third straight loss in District 5-4A play Tuesday. Two of those times came as they had taken one-point leads in the fourth quarter.
“That hurt us. Then we settled down, got into it, a close game all the way to the end there,” said assistant coach Lynn Monroe, who guided the Lady Tribe with head coach David Tucker absent due to illness. “And I told the girls they didn’t stop playing, we just kind of had a few turnovers there at the end, too, at crucial times. And that’s what I’m saying, you do that, they make a basket or two, and we were right there with them at the very end.”
Lilly Sliger had put McMinn ahead 30-29 early in the final period after an inside bucket and two free throws, but the Lady Cherokees telegraphed a pass on their next possession, resulting in a steal and two free throws for Walker Valley that started an 8-0 run.
The Lady Mustangs (8-11, 3-4) led 37-30, but Brooklyn Stinnett made back-to-back baskets, Katie Elliott downed a 3-pointer, and Jaz Moses made one of two free throws to make up an 8-0 burst that pushed McMinn back ahead 38-37 with three minutes left.
But the Lady Cherokees lost that lead too, beginning with another turnover that led to a fast-break basket on the other end for Walker Valley’s Jalaya Lindsay. Another fast-break hoop after a missed shot from Chloe Poe increased the Lady Tribe’s deficit to 41-38, and McMinn never recovered.
Walker Valley made four of its last six free throws to beat the Lady Cherokees for the first time since the 2017 district tournament.
“We gave ourselves a chance, but again, crucial turnovers there at the end got us behind there,” Monroe said. “It happens, and we’ve got to work on that.”
The Lady Tribe trailed 6-3 after one quarter and 19-14 at halftime, not having made a field goal until Stinnett’s driving layup with 4:22 left in the second quarter. McMinn’s only other field goal before halftime was a Reagan Goforth 3-pointer. The Lady Cherokees tied the score twice in the third quarter.
Stinnett was the Lady Tribe’s lone double-digit scorer with 14 points. Lindsay led Walker Valley with 20.
McMinn is back home Friday to host Ooltewah in District 5-4A play, with the girls’ game tipping off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
