DECATUR — Meigs County faces possibly its toughest test of the regular season Friday as the South Pittsburg Pirates visit Decatur for Homecoming.
The undefeated Pirates (6-0, 1-0 in District 3A) defeated Meigs County last year in the same season the Tigers (5-0, 2-0) went to the Class 2A state title game.
So Meigs players, coaches and fans know that they will see a quality opponent on Jewell Field at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
While Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald declined to say the Pirates are the best team the Tigers will face in the regular season, he noted they are one of the top teams with likely the most speed.
“We still have teams to play, we still have Oneida to play,” Fitzgerald said. “But South Pittsburg is a really good football team with a lot of athletes and we just have to be ready to play Friday. They are the fastest team we’ve seen, probably be the fastest team we see all year in the regular season. We will have to get adjusted to their speed early.”
The Pirates have been a historically good team, not just on top now. In 99 seasons of playing football, according to Tennessee Prep Football Database, the Pirates have had only 14 losing seasons. Coach Vic Grider has been at South Pittsburg a total of 22 years, first from 1997-2012 and again from 2015 to the present. In that time, he has a 221-55 record and has won two state titles, with the last one coming in 2010. He is 62-10 in his second stint with the Pirates.
Behind every good coach, however, are quality players.
“Anybody will tell you when you are good you usually have good players, and they have really good football players,” Fitzgerald said. “Vic and his staff do a really good job of coaching them up. But any time you have a great football team it starts with great football players and they’ve got that.”
One of the keys to South Pitt’s success, Fitzgerald said, is its ability to win in the trenches.
“Like we talk about all the time, the battle is going to be won up front. Whoever wins the battle at the line of scrimmage will probably win the game,” he noted. “On their defensive line it probably starts with Jamal Allen and on the offensive line in No. 59 Jared Stone, he’s been there for four years and is a heck of a football player. That’s where it starts on both sides of the ball for them.”
The line of scrimmage battle was the difference in last year’s game, a 27-16 win for the Pirates. South Pittsburg had the lead for the entire game and even when Meigs was able to close the gap, the Pirates were able to run the ball even when Meigs knew they were going to run the ball.
“They were winning the line of scrimmage and when you win the line of scrimmage you are going to have a chance to do that, that’s where it all starts,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s 13-8 and we get inside the 20 twice and can’t finish. They score again and then we score again to make it a one-score game again. They ran the ball and we weren’t able to stop it.”
The Tigers hope to flip the script this year in front of a Homecoming audience. Some coaches dread Homecoming, believing it could be take away from the team’s focus. Fitzgerald doesn’t worry about it, however.
“It’s Homecoming for South Pittsburg because we only have four home games and you want to do it for a non-region game,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s all that is left. We have not said one one word about Homecoming this week. It’s hasn’t been a distraction and hopefully it won’t be.”
Fitzgerald likes the way his team has played so far this season, but said his team needs to continue to improve as it strives to win a Region 2-2A title and look to the playoffs.
“I think we have played well so far this year,” Fitzgerald said. “The seniors and I had a meeting Monday to discuss what we needed to do to get better. But we have to get better each week. We only have four weeks left and we have to make sure we take advantage of each week because you only have four weeks left until the playoffs so you have to get better each week.”
