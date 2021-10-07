The McMinn County bowling teams swept East Hamilton on Tuesday, with the boys winning 21-2 and the girls 14-9.
Boys individual scores were Carson Gary 198 (1 match point), Braden Eder 162 (1 match point), Carmine Price 124 (1 match point), Trevor Currier 122 (1 match point) and Grayson Coombes 71.
Girls individual scores were Genevieve Contreras 164 (1 match point), Hayli Howe 125, Jazzmyne Jones 120 (1 match point), Emma Norman 100 (1 match point), Taylor Queen 100 (1 match point) and Breanna Eder 78. Baker game format bowlers included Abigail Munger and Diana Campos.
The boys' team also lost a match to Signal Mountain 21-2 last week. Scores in that match for McMinn were Carson Gary 276 (1 match point), who started the match with nine straight strikes, Trevor Currier 142 (1 match point), Carmine Price 142 and Braden Eder 104.
The boys’ next match is 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Classic Lanes, while the girls play again Oct. 19 at Leisure Time Lanes in Cleveland.
