Several seniors from McMinn County and McMinn Central will suit up for one last football game.
Six from the Cherokees and six from the Chargers will represent Tennessee in the FCA GA-TN Border War by taking the field against the Georgia All-Stars at 7 p.m. Friday at Fannin County High School in Georgia.
On the Tennessee All-Stars from McMinn are Jayden Miller, Luke Hensley, Dev Patel, Nolan Brown, Cole Pryor and Aiden Wilson. The representatives from Central are Blake Elrod, Harley Turpin, River Turpin, Landon Watkins, Isaiah Trew and Jacob Cross.
Moreover, McMinn head coach Bo Cagle will be the head coach of the Tennessee All-Stars.
“It is a great thing to get the opportunity to coach in this game,” Cagle said. “FCA is so important to me and to have the chance to do it in a game like this is fun. It is special for these kids to get to play one more game as high school players. And to do it as a representative of FCA and to play and coach for an audience of one will be very memorable to us all.”
Cost of admission is $7 at the gate.
Players from Sweetwater, Cleveland and Walker Valley are also on Team Tennessee.
Landen Boyd and Jovan Jenkins are on the roster from Sweetwater. From Cleveland are Bennett Smith, Ethan Burns, Mason Hoyle, Lamar Anders, Glover Yawn and DJ Adams. From Walker Valley are Tucker Ownby, Eli Denton, Gideon Van Dyke and Will Turner.
