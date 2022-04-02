HARRIMAN — Meigs County tennis went on the road Monday and swept Harriman.
The girls won 7-2 while the boys won 9-0.
For the girls, Macey Bunch won 8-1, Avary Summers won 8-2 and Connleigh Irwin and Kaydence Schaumburg both won 8-3. Tynsley Peaden and Madalina Oprea both won by forfeit.
Meigs lost both girls doubles matches.
For the boys’ singles matches, Alex Schaumburg and Ethan Hill both won 8-1 while Christopher Plaster, Dylan Carroll, Da'Quawn Tatum and Blaine Skinner each won 8-0.
In boys’ doubles, Plaster and Carroll and Tatum and Skinner each won 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.