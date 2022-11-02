The Chargers stumbled into the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, but head coach Matt Moody’s confidence in his team is not shaken.
“For us this year, our goal was to play games in November and make the playoffs. We’re really excited we put ourselves in position to do that,” Moody said. “At the end of the day you want to host, and we really wanted to finish at the top of the region. That didn’t happen, so going on the road mentally that’s OK, we’re just happy to continue to play in playoff time.”
McMinn Central opens the 2022 playoffs on the road 7 p.m. CDT (8 EDT) Friday at Sequatchie County. The Chargers will lean on their senior leadership to stay locked in and focused.
“I think with the group we have and the seniors we have, I think we’re locked in and focused,” Moody said. “And the good thing for us, we can reboot mentally. It’s a brand new season. It’s win or go home for everybody and I definitely think our focus is going to be there.”
Sequatchie’s defense on the season is giving up 25 points a game but has surrendered 36 points a game in its last three games. The Chargers’ offense hasn’t been able to consistently put up points in the three-game losing streak. Averaging 18 points in the three losses, Moody knows his team has to play faster and start games better.
“I think we have to focus on the things we can control and executing what we do,” Moody said. “They’re a good football team and well coached. If they weren’t, they wouldn’t be here. Offensively we have to make sure we are taking care of our business and executing our game plan. Playing fast with the tempo we want and play mistake-free as possible.”
The Chargers’ defense also gives up 25 points a game on the season, but 34 points a game in their last three outings. Moody feels like it’s something that can be fixed before the playoff game. Sequatchie’s offense in its last three games has averaged 18 points and are coming off a blowout defeat to White County 53-21.
“I think when you go into the playoffs you want to have some momentum,” Moody said. “Unfortunately for us we’ve played some good football teams in the past couple weeks and come up on the short end of the stick. When you go and watch film it’s things we’ve done offensively and defensively that we kind of put ourselves in bad situation. All those things we’ve seen on film is correctable things, it’s not effort, it’s not attitude. It comes down to just executing and understanding every play matters.”
As the Chargers gear up for their playoff matchup with Sequatchie, Moody feels like they got off to a good start this week.
“We had a really good practice Monday, one of the better ones we had,” Moody said. “So I definitely think they’ve moved on from the regular season now. I think we’re ready to go compete in the playoffs.”
