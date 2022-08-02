DECATUR – The only trips to the end zone Tuesday at Jewell Field were in the goal-to-go drills.
Defenses were dominant for both Meigs County and visiting Hixson in the Tigers’ second scrimmage of the preseason and their only one at home, which involved both teams alternating possessions in a variety of down-and-distance situations.
Some of those situations involved first and goal at the opponent’s 8-yard line, third-and-goal at the 3, two-minute offense starting from own 35-yard line, and third-and-6 and third-and-7 from own 30 and opponent’s 40, respectively. There were also two sessions of down and distance.
Ethan Meadows’ touchdown pass to Tuff Ricker came in the first-and-goal from the 8 situation, and Hixson answered with a score during that particular drill.
Ty Kraskowskas and Bryson Hiefnar ran in touchdowns for the Tigers in the third-and-goal from the 3 drills, and Hixson scored one touchdown during that set.
Those were the only touchdowns from either team all evening.
“It was a lot of situational work, and that’s what we wanted to get,” said Meigs head coach Jason Fitzgerald. “And in that situational work all night, it was like it was a defensive scrimmage. I don’t know that too many people crossed the goal line. I think defensively, both teams were pretty good. Hixson had a lot of speed, which was good for us to see. They had some really good linebackers and D-linemen, so that was good to see. And I thought our defense played really well, too. We played a lot of kids on there.
“And usually in the preseason defense is going to be ahead, because it takes offenses a while to go. But overall, I thought we played hard. We got a lot of plays in, which is what we needed to see. And we’ll just get ready to go again.”
Meigs went three-and-out in its final varsity down-and-distance possession. Hixson converted two third downs before the Tigers ended the Wildcats’ drive with a turnover on downs.
“I don’t see anywhere offensively we don’t need to get better,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to get better at every position. And some of that was because of Hixson. They had some speed and they had some really good kids on defense. And that’s good to see, so we can see that quickness and that speed before we get to Sweetwater.”
Ricker, Meadows, John Ziegler and William Hogan each secured an interception for the Tigers, while Hixson picked off Meadows once.
Meigs scrimmages one more time 6 p.m. Friday at Greenback against both the hosting Cherokees and Rockwood.
The Tigers are in the jamboree Aug. 12 at Polk County, playing the 7:30 p.m. game against Loudon. Meigs then begins its 2022 season 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at home against traditional rival Sweetwater.
