Unable to find a goal despite a notable shot and possession advantage, the Lady Cherokees’ soccer season got off to a frustrating and losing start.
A free kick goal in the 10th minute was all Signal Mountain needed to hand McMinn County a 1-0 defeat Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“We have to work together as a team,” said Arielle Hansford after her debut game as the Lady Tribe head coach. “It is not about any one individual player. We have to come together when things get hard. After we get scored on, we have to respond with intensity and that desire to get the goal.”
In a battle between two teams who made their respective TSSAA state tournaments last year, the Class AAA Lady Cherokees (0-1) out-shot Class AA Signal Mountain 23-10 overall and 9-6 on goal and had the ball on the Lady Eagles’ side of the field more often than not.
But at least three clean looks for McMinn in the first five minutes of the game went inches wide or high of the frame, setting the stage for a frustrating night on offense.
A slow and off-target pass on the backline, which a Lady Eagles’ attacker intercepted, led to a foul just outside McMinn’s 18-yard box, setting up for the Signal Mountain free kick that skipped left of the Lady Tribe wall into the bottom left corner of the goal.
The Lady Cherokees got a breakaway opportunity a few minutes later that ended in a shot wide of the goal, and another free kick with about 11 minutes before the half sailed just high of the crossbar.
“We had some really great opportunities,” Hansford said. “Kylee Hockman and Mackenzie Howard had some really great opportunities for us on the attack. So we’ve really just got to capitalize on those, and we’re going to work on that going into the rest of the season, finishing those opportunities.”
The Lady Tribe was also whistled for several offside calls in both halves, and despite eight shots overall and five on goal in the second half, McMinn still could not find an equalizer.
The Lady Cherokees are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chattanooga Christian School.
