The McMinn County girls' golf team won a three-way match with Bradley Central and Walker Valley on Wednesday at Springbrook Golf & Country Club, with Kendall Coffey leading the Lady Cherokees with a 52 and Emily Miller shooting 54.
The McMinn boys were led by Noah Graybeal and Davis Pierce each with a 47 in their loss.
McMinn golf is back in action Wednesday at Chatata Valley Golf Club in Cleveland, against Walker Valley and East Hamilton.
