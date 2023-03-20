McMinn County's Ty Barnett (5) makes contact against Cleveland on Monday at McMinn County High School. Barnett hit 2-3 with a double and two RBIs and was also the winning pitcher in the Cherokees' 11-1 five-inning win in District 5-4A play.
McMinn County needed something to be confident about, especially at the plate, after mixed results in its most recent weekend tournament.
It happened at the perfect time in a return to District 5-4A play, as the Cherokees erupted for a nine-run third inning that turned a potential dogfight with Cleveland into an 11-1 five-inning run-rule victory Monday at McMinn County High School.
“It’s been something that we’ve talked about over the weekend, about how offensively we’ve just been missing some pitches,” said Tribe head coach Matt Ray. “And we just talked about what we’re trying to do. And we’ve been preaching it to them when we figure it out, things are going to turn around real quick. And thank goodness, it did tonight.”
McMinn (4-2, 3-0 District 5-4A) spotted the Blue Raiders the first score, after starting the top of the first inning with a hit batter and a walk that allowed Cleveland to sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly a run across the plate.
Jayce Falls, batting in the No. 8 spot, struck in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run double that put the Cherokees ahead for good. Jayden Miller drew a two-out walk and advanced to third on a Reese Frazier single, and Frazier stole second before Falls’ hit to left field put McMinn up 2-1.
Brooks Berry and Ty Barnett then singled in sequence to begin the Cherokees’ big third inning. Mason Roderick’s bunt turned into more with an errant throw to first base that scored Berry.
Miller and Frazier drew walks, the latter with bases loaded for another run, and Falls then smacked his second double of the night to the center wall for two more runs. Hunter McDonald singled another run in, a passed ball scored another with Berry at bat, and Barnett doubled in two more runs and Roderick singled in another.
“We’re proud of how we stuck with it,” Ray said. “And again, we say it to the guys all the time, if we can stick with the approach, good things are going to happen for us.”
The Cherokees led 11-1 after that onslaught. Barnett, who pitched the complete-game win, sent Cleveland out in order in the fourth and gave up his only hit to lead off the top of the fifth, only to later pick off the runner at first base. Barnett finished with four strikeouts against two walks, one hit and one earned run.
Falls hit 2-2 with two doubles and four RBIs, Barnett 2-3 with a double and two RBIs and the freshman Berry 2-4.
McMinn plays the second leg against the Blue Raiders 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cleveland.
