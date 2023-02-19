SWEETWATER - The Meigs County Tigers were nearly able to claw their way back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but couldn't quite finish the comeback in a 64-61 loss at Sweetwater Friday night in the District 3-2A semifinals.
Ethan Meadows scored 23 and Payton Armour added 20 points for the Tigers.
Meigs got off to a fast start, hitting their first two shots and winning the first quarter 8-6. The Wildcats found some more accessible scoring opportunities in the second as they closed the first half on a 22-8 run.
"First half, they wouldn't let us play," Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson said. "We got into foul trouble, they didn't let us play. We got taken out of the game."
The Tigers roared back into the game after being down 28-16 at the half to trail 39-31 heading to the fourth.
"I told the guys to take it one possession at a time and not try to get it all back in one possession. We did that, but every time we would get where we needed to be something would go against us," Perkinson stated.
The Tigers exploded in the fourth quarter as they scored 30 points, but couldn't get over the hump as the Wildcats scored 25 themselves in the period.
Dez Smith poured in 14 points and had four 3-pointers for the Tigers. He hit a triple with 1:18 left in the fourth to cut the Wildcats' lead to two at 58-56. But the Wildcats' Chris Alford had an answer as he scored 12 in the fourth to push the lead back to four with under a minute left in regulation.
The Tigers had a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer, thanks to some missed free throws by the Wildcats, but the shot fell short and the Wildcats took the victory.
"We played good enough to win tonight but it wasn't just going to happen. This game wasn't my kids' fault, they were taken out of the game early," Perkinson said.
The Tigers will now play the Loudon Redskins in the District 3-2A consolation game at home Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The Redskins and Tigers split the season series in the regular season, with Meigs winning at home 73-71 and Loudon getting the victory 64-61 at their place.
