The McMinn County Cherokees baseball team extended their winning streak to three as they pulled away late to defeat the Christian Academy of Knoxville Warriors 5-3 at home Thursday night on the first day of the Joe Adams Classic.
The game started off as a pitching duel for the first three innings as neither team found a way to bring home a run. Mason Roderick pitched four shutout innings for the Cherokees, only allowing two hits and striking out two.
"They pitched us really well," Cherokees head coach Matt Ray said. "They're well-coached and they execute in all aspects of the game. They're a really solid team."
The Cherokees (6-2) got their bats going in the bottom of the fourth inning as Roderick singled to right field and Jace Hyde drew a walk to set the table for a Reese Frazier two-run triple. He blasted the ball over the right fielder's outstretched glove, making the score 2-0.
"I think we were a little antsy at the plate and we were a little too high energy. Which is a good thing, but when it's your time to hit you have to react," Ray said.
The Warriors (3-1) didn't go away quietly as they hit a triple in the top of the sixth inning to bring home a run and, with the runner on third already, the Cherokees committed an error to allow the Warriors to tie the game 2-2.
"They're a state tournament team," Ray said. "They battled and pitched us well."
McMinn managed to get out the inning with the tie intact as they headed to the plate for the bottom of the sixth. Roderick again found a way to get on base as he singled to left field, Jayden Miller singled to left field and Hyde loaded the bases as he singled. Frazier stepped up to the batter's box again with runners in scoring position and again he delivered, bringing in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.
"Roderick got us going again in the sixth," Ray said.
Roderick scored from third on the sac fly, leaving men on for the next batter, Jayce Falls. He grounded the ball to third, which looked to be the last out of the inning, but the Warriors' third baseman committed a throwing error as the ball ricocheted up the first base line, allowing Miller and Hyde to score and pushing the lead to 5-2.
The Warriors, now down with one inning to play, popped a home run to kickstart the seventh inning, but McMinn closer John Bryson slammed the door on any comeback attempt the Warriors had.
"Today was just another opportunity to work on some things that we've been talking about in practice," Ray said.
After a game against Marion County on Friday at Cleveland High School, the Cherokees will conclude the weekend tournament with two more games Saturday morning back on their home field, a 9 a.m. first pitch against Boyd-Buchanan and an 11:45 a.m. start against Soddy-Daisy.
