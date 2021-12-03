Englewood swept a pair of basketball games Tuesday against Vonore.
The Lady Rams won 52-12, led by Malea Masingale and Lily Wright with 15 points each and Lily Graves with 11.
Englewood's boys won 35-25. Landin McInturff led the Rams with 9 points, and Drake Frazier and Corey Brackett added 7 each.
