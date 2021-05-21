The Tennessee Wesleyan men’s tennis team’s historic run through the NAIA Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament continued all the way to the national semifinals for the first time in program history after taking down Reinhardt 4-0 in the quarterfinals Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.
TWU’s doubles teams of Oscar Gabriel Ortiz and German Delcanto won 6-4 and Jesus Fernandez and Patricio Gallegos 7-6.
Then in singles, Ortiz won 7-5, 6-1, Delcanto 7-6, 6-4 and Fernandez 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the team victory. Valentin Popescu, Patricio Gallegos and Patryk Kosinski did not need to finish their matches; Gallegos and Kosinski were ahead in the third sets of their singles matches, and Popescu’s ended during the second set after he had won the first.
Wesleyan had advanced to the quarterfinals after a 4-2 win over Cumberlands (Kentucky) on Wednesday.
TWU will play Georgia Gwinnett in the semifinals at noon (1 p.m. local) today, with a spot in the national championship match on the line. In the other semifinal are Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) and Keiser (Florida).
