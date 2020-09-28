KNOXVILLE — Just like all the other McMinn County players returning from last season, Cade Hipps walked onto Bearden High School’s football field with a little vengeance on his mind.
And on the Bulldogs’ first offensive possession, the senior defensive tackle burst through the line for a sack, with Jayrd Gable swallowing up the quarterback two plays later for a stop that set the tone for the Cherokees’ dominant Friday evening.
The Tribe defense held Bearden to 90 total offensive yards, and McMinn looked every bit its Class 6A No. 4 state ranking as it snuffed out the Bulldogs 42-0, enjoying some sweet revenge against the team that ended its season last year in the first round of the playoffs.
“We were hungry. They beat us 23-6 last year, and we couldn’t forget that,” Hipps said. “So we definitely came out hungrier than we have been. We were clicking on all cylinders and ready to go.
“We just came out ready to grind. And our coach gave us a big pep talk at the start, and he really fired us up, and that’s what really helped us.”
Of Bearden’s offensive yards, 45 of them came on its last drive of the game, when the Cherokees (5-0) were already ahead by the final margin. The Tribe forced four straight incomplete passes to keep the hosts off the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter.
“We played with great intensity up front on our defensive line,” said McMinn Coach Bo Cagle. “And I tell them all the time that we can be the best defensive line in our area, because I really believe in those guys.
“And they make our offensive line better each day by playing against us. They’re hard to block, and they make things look different than they’re going to look on Friday night for us a lot of times, and it’s a lot harder for us during the week than on Friday sometimes.”
And other than its opening series, a three-and-out after yielding two sacks, McMinn’s offense was pretty unstoppable, too.
Hipps and Gable made sure Bearden (0-5) couldn’t take advantage of the Cherokees’ first stalled drive, and the Tribe proceeded to score touchdowns on its next six possessions.
On the first of those, Jayden Miller lobbed a pass to Noah Brown for 33 yards. Brown fumbled after the catch, but Nick Bottoms was right nearby to fall on the ball and keep possession for the Tribe. Will Harris, lining up at quarterback in McMinn’s heavy package, snuck in the team’s first touchdown from two yards out with 3:29 left in the first quarter.
A 63-yard Jalen Hunt run set up Harris for his second quarterback sneak touchdown on the first snap of the second quarter.
While the Cherokees’ first two touchdowns came on drives of less than three minutes, their third score came after an 18-play march covering 90 yards and melting 8:54 off the clock. Miller completed an 11-yard pass to Aiden Bautsch on a third-and-11 to sustain the drive.
A 3-yard Hunt run on fourth-and-1 kept McMinn moving to the Bearden 20-yard-line, and Miller then hit Jalan James on a seam route, and James went the rest of the 20 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.
“That’s my kind of football right there,” Cagle said. “That’s what I like. I like hanging on to the football, keeping it away from the other team and pounding away, going for it on fourth down and getting it and keeping the drive alive.
“I think for an offensive side right there, that was a great way to end a half.”
The Bulldogs, however, got a brief spark before halftime when Griffen Oros returned the ensuing kickoff to the McMinn 36. A Bearden receiver dropped a pass within McMinn’s 5-yard line on second down, and Carlevato’s third-down pass fell incomplete as the halftime horn sounded, ending that threat.
Bearden’s first three possessions of the second half ended in two three-and-outs and a Hunt interception, and McMinn scored touchdowns on all three ensuing offensive series.
Miller’s 10-yard quarterback keeper made it 28-0, and Hunt’s 34-yard burst to the end zone started the running clock with 4:02 left in the third quarter, with McMinn up 35-0. James’ 3-yard reverse put the final points on the board with 7:08 left in the game.
Miller finished 6-of-7 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown, representing enough of that passing threat the Cherokees lacked in last year’s playoff loss. Hunt ended up with 166 yards on 26 carries, breaking fewer long runs than he had in other games this year but also picking up steady 3- and 4-yard gains.
“You’ve just got to stick your nose down in there, and it’s not going to be there every play, but sooner or later it’s going to bust, and finally it did,” Cagle said. “And the guys I think play better as the game goes on, and that’s the main thing. We’ve got to get better and go uphill as the game’s going.”
Defensively, McMinn held Bearden tailback Makai Williams to 20 yards on 10 carries. Williams had torched the Cherokees in last year’s playoff game for 150 yards.
“They tried to get to the perimeter on us, and our defense strung it out and made him run sideways and they just ran out of real estate most of the time,” Cagle said.
McMinn returns home for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday against Heritage, a Region 2-6A opponent. A win Friday puts the Cherokees in a good position to return to the playoffs for the second straight year.
