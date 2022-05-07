McMinn Central’s Brooklyn Martin (seated center) will further her softball career at Tennessee Wesleyan. Joining her at the signing ceremony were (sitting) her parents, Chris and Misty Martin; (standing from left) TWU Assistant Coach Leah Thompson, Central Assistant Coach Steven Stone, Central Head Coach Britt Shaw, Martin’s travel ball coach Stephen Lyles and Central Athletic Director Brent Masingale.
ENGLEWOOD — It was quite a birthday for McMinn Central softball player Brooklyn Martin.
Martin started off her 18th birthday by signing a softball scholarship with Tennessee Wesleyan. She also considered TWU’s rival Bryan College, but decided she wanted to be a Bulldog.
“It’s close to home and two girls on the team showed me around campus and they were really nice,” Martin said. “It’s also my birthday, so I didn’t sleep much last night (Wednesday) because I was so excited.”
Martin said it was not a hard decision.
“When they offered I was really excited and I knew that’s where I had to go,” Martin said.
Martin’s versatility was shown during her career at Central, as she played first base, third base, catcher and pitcher. She will likely play one of the corner positions for the Lady Bulldogs, according to TWU Assistant Coach Leah Thomson.
“The more things you can do, the better,” Thompson said. “But when she came in to work out for us we liked her bat. She has a good swing and we think she can help us offensively.”
Central Coach Britt Shaw appreciates Martin’s contributions to McMinn Central softball.
“She has been a big part of our program,” Shaw said. “She has played wherever we needed her to. I think she will have success at the next level.”
Martin is graduating with a diploma of distinction and is a TNReady Graduate. She is part of Skills USA and vice president of HOSA. She is also a member of the CHS Lightning Dance Team where she was part of state and national championship squads.
Martin played four years for the softball team.
“It has really flown by,” Martin said of her time as a Lady Charger. “Coach Shaw substituted off all the seniors in the final inning on Senior Day and watching from the dugout that’s when it really hit me. I’ve really enjoyed playing for Coach Shaw and (Assistant) Coach (Steven) Stone.”
