Englewood won a pair of competitive basketball games against Mountain View on Thursday in a battle of McMinn Central's two largest feeder schools.
The girls' game was a rematch of last year's TMSAA Class A Sectional game, one in which the Lady Rams prevailed 32-30. Reagan Baker led Englewood with 14 points, and Bella Hall added 9, Malea Masingale 7 and McCary Beaty 2. For Mountain View, Addie Williams led with 7 points, and Camryn Loden added 5 and Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn, Maddie Kirkpatrick and Kali Miller 4 each.
Englewood won the boys' game 48-34, using a 14-7 fourth quarter to pull away. Reese Frazier led the Rams with 23 points, and Tyler Oaks added 8 points and Peyton Brackett 6. For Mountain View, Raymond McCarty scored 16 points and Carter Anderson and Tay Hardy 8 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.