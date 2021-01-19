ENGLEWOOD – The press was too much for Sequoyah to handle Monday as McMinn Central rolled to an easy 65-23 District 5-AA matchup.
The Chargerettes forced 14 first-half turnovers and allowed only 10 points in the first two quarters. Central Coach Johnny Morgan said the goal is not always to get turnovers, however.
“A lot of high school teams, and even some college teams, feel like when they are pressed they have to shoot a quick shot,” Morgan said. “It’s not always about trying to steal the ball. We play our best defense when we are not trying to steal the ball. It’s about positioning and getting the other team to shoot a quick shot rather than get to halfcourt and then set up their offense.”
Morgan was generally pretty pleased with the way his team played, other than going only 12-of-19 at the free throw line.
“We made some mistakes, but when you play hard and execute what we practiced on I’m pleased,” Morgan said.
The Chargerettes are now 14-3 and 5-0 in the district. They will host Meigs County in a big district showdown tonight at 6 p.m. with only the girls playing.
The Lady Tigers are also undefeated in the district at 3-0 and are 6-4 overall.
Morgan pointed out that while Meigs and Central is almost always an important game, Tuesday’s contest could be even more important because of COVID-19.
“You never know when they are going to shut us down,” Morgan said. “Tomorrow could be for the district championship.”
Chargerettes 65, Lady Chiefs 23
The Chargerettes led off the game with a 13-0 run with the help of several turnovers off the press. Carsi Beaty scored the first points of the game and that was followed by a field goal and a three-pointer by Kellan Baker and a pair of buckets by Molly Masingale. A free throw by Baker made it 13-0.
The Lady Chiefs didn’t score their first points until they made two free throws with 4:06 left in the first quarter.
Central was later up 15-3 and the Chargerettes ended the quarter with an 8-0 run. Makinlee Buckner sparked the run with a bucket and then came a pair of buckets by Maddox Mayfield. A free throw by Masingale made it 23-3 going into the second quarter.
The Chargerettes forced at least nine turnovers in the first quarter and Sequoyah scored just three points, all of them from the free throw line.
The Chargerettes started off the second like they ended the first, with another scoring run as Central scored the first eight points of the second quarter on a free throw by Beaty, a three-pointer by Beaty, two free thows by Baker and a bucket by Carlee Rule.
That put Central ahead 31-3 with about five minutes left in the first half.
Later, Masingale completed a rare four-point play as she made a three-point shot as she was fouled. Her free throw put Central up 37-10. Buckets by Cara Crabtree and Baker gave the Chargerettes a 41-10 halftime lead.
Central did not press in the second half and Seqyoyah was able to execute better in its halfcourt offense and the Chargerettes only won the third quarter 13-11.
The Chargerettes led 54-21 going to the fourth period and cruised to a 42-point victory.
Masingale led Central with 20 points and Baker added 17.
