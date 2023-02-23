KINGSPORT — The Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball team is moving on in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament.
The No. 5 seed Lady Bulldogs outlasted No. 4 seed Reinhardt for a 65-60 win Thursday at the MeadowView Mariott in a quarterfinal that had 13 lead changes.
The last lead change was in TWU’s favor on a Jordan Wright layup with 1:11 left to put the Lady Bulldogs (19-8) up 55-54. An Ashley Baxter 3-pointer with 36 seconds made Wesleyan’s lead four points, and it held on the rest of the way.
TWU forced 22 Reinhardt turnovers and scored 26 points off those, which helped make up for a 48-31 rebounding disadvantage.
Yeika Jimenez Diaz scored a career-high 27 points, and Alexis Bates added 11 points. Anna Crowder pulled a team-high seven rebounds to go with her nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs moved on to the AAC semifinals, which they played 2 p.m. Friday against top seed Bryan College, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
As of Thursday, Wesleyan had won 10 of its last 12 games.
If TWU upset the Lady Lions, it advanced to the AAC championship game 1 p.m. Saturday against the Point-Montreat winner.
MEN’S QUARTERFINAL — BRYAN 79, TWU 69: The Wesleyan men were not as fortunate Thursday and had their season end against their rivals from Dayton to begin the AAC tournament.
The No. 4 seed Bulldogs (15-11) fell behind less than seven minutes into the quarterfinal and was down 29-21 at halftime. TWU trailed as much as 60-39 with 9:20 left. The Bulldogs got within single digits several times in the last four minutes but got no closer than eight points.
TWU shot just 36.4% from the floor, compared to No. 5 seed Bryan’s 42.9%. The Lions made 11 3-pointers to the Bulldogs’ eight.
Jonathan Webb led Wesleyan with 18 points, and Ty Patterson scored 14 and Kobe Pride 12.
With Thursday’s loss, the Bulldogs ended the season having lost seven of their last eight games.
