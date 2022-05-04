ENGLEWOOD - McMinn Central guard Carter Henderson signed with Tennessee Wesleyan on Wednesday.
Henderson signed a junior varsity scholarship with the Bulldogs as TWU beat out rival Bryan College for his services.
“It’s close to home and I know people that go there,” Henderson said on why he picked the Bulldogs. “The team is close. Mainly it’s just close to home and I know people there.”
Henderson averaged 39% from the field for field goals for the Chargers and 19.5% on three-point tries. He scored nine points per game.
While he enjoys scoring, its defense that he enjoys the most, saying he likes locking down opposing players.
“I like defense,” Henderson said. “I like to score, but I really like playing defense. I think I bring athleticism and leadership.”
TWU junior varsity coach Reggie Jackson said he has been watching Henderson for awhile.
“I’ve been following him and I really didn’t think I could get him, but I’m glad I did,” Jackson said. “He’s athletic and he’s a team-oriented player. I think he will fit in well with our team.”
Henderson will start out on the junior varsity and there is a possibility that he could move up to varsity at some point, but that is only a possibility and not a certainty.
“If he works hard and really produces there is always that chance,” Jackson said. “But nothing is guaranteed.”
Carter is the son of Crystal Patterson and Charles Henderson.
(0) comments
