The boys from Riceville began their first-ever state basketball tournament appearance tasting disappointment, but they did not let their semifinal defeat define their time in the Murfreesboro area.
Instead, the Wildcats ended the TMSAA Class A state tournament and their season on a high note with a 38-30 win over Newport Grammar School in the consolation game Saturday at Stewarts Creek Middle School.
Riceville thus salvaged a third-place state finish in Class A to cap off a historic season for the program with a 26-4 record.
“It was an amazing year, and I could not be prouder of these young men,” said Wildcats head coach Tyler Sauceman. “And they have set the culture, I think, for future teams. One thing this team will always have is that they were the first team to win the sectional, they were the first team to make the state tournament, first team to win a game at the state tournament.”
Riceville rebounded from a 47-28 loss to East Nashville in the semifinal Friday at Rockvale High School. The Wildcats had led 11-4 after one quarter and were still down just 29-25 after three before East Nashville closed with an 18-3 fourth quarter.
That East Nashville team went on to win the state championship Saturday, overwhelming John P. Freeman Middle 47-29 in the title game.
“Make no doubt about it, we went to Murfreesboro with the intent to win the whole thing,” Sauceman said. “We knew we had a team good enough to do that, and that was our plan. Obviously Friday threw a wrench in it. We took a tough loss to a really good team, obviously, that ended up winning the state. And we felt well prepared. We had scouted them. The coaches, Niala Harris, my assistant and I, we came up with a game plan that we felt like gave us a good chance to win. And for three quarters we were in it. The fourth quarter just fell apart on us. And that happens. You’re going to have games or quarters where shots aren’t falling and every ball seems to bounce the other team’s way, and that’s how that fourth quarter went up.”
But in Saturday’s consolation game, Riceville led Newport 10-6 after one quarter and opened up a 25-15 lead at halftime.
“They were ready to get back on the court,” Sauceman said. “I think if you told us we could have played Friday about an hour after our first game ended we would have done it, because they were ready to get back out there and show what they were capable of. And they did.”
Newport had cut the Wildcats’ lead to 28-23 after three quarters, but Riceville finished off its third-place finish with a 10-7 fourth quarter, with Jaxson Gonzalez and Eli Hope combining for a perfect 8-8 free throw shooting performance in that period.
“We preached all year about how we want to make sure we take the opportunities that God gives us in life to make a positive impact on the lives of others,” Sauceman said. “And we talked about how this season brought so much joy, that excitement, to not only our families but the school and the community. And they didn’t want to just go out and play for themselves. They wanted to go out there and play for the community that supported them, that traveled to see them, that spent money on hotels, food and gas to come and support them, many of them teachers and other community members. So not just for them, but I think they wanted to do it for the entire Riceville community, and they showed what they were made of on Saturday.”
Against Newport, Gonzalez finished with 15 points, Bryce Mullins 11, Hope eight and Dax Pennington and Maddox Frazier two each.
Against East Nashville, Gonzalez scored 13, Pennington nine, Hope three, Mullins two and Frazier one.
Of Riceville’s four losses this season, two of them were to other state tournament teams, including a loss in a Christmas tournament to a Maryville Junior High team that made state in Class AAA. And another Wildcats loss came in a series split with an Athens City Middle School squad that had upset eventual Class AA state runner-up Sweetwater in its area championship game.
It was a campaign that Sauceman admitted he may not have seen coming, at first — mostly because unlike previous recent Wildcats teams, this year’s did not have a dominating post presence.
“The funny thing is, when people look at our team, and I might have been guilty of this early,” Sauceman said. “We looked and we thought, this is a good team, but we don’t look like some of the teams that we’ve had in the past. I think we can have a good year, but we didn’t really know how good we could be.”
But the guard-oriented Wildcats of 2022-2023 quickly proved their doubters, which initially included their coach, wrong.
“I think that gave some kind of motivation in these boys because they did not look like a team that maybe had potential to make the state tournament,” Sauceman said. “You just look at our stature. But they just fought all year. And they probably realized how good they could be before I realized it. But once we saw, hey, this is a team that just plays differently. We present challenges to teams that they’re not used to seeing at the middle school level. We shoot a lot of threes, we make a lot of threes, we’re very efficient in our offense. And I think once we realized, hey, this team has got something special, you just had to step back and let them go. And toward the end of the year I had to tell myself, don’t mess this up, don’t get in their heads, don’t try to change what we’ve done.”
Most of this Wildcats team will be in high school next year. Only three are seventh graders: Pennington, Frazier and Zac Brown. The rest are in eighth, which includes Gonzalez, Mullins, Hope, Labron Atchley, Corbin McKeehan, Dreydon Wilkins, Matthew Woods, David Aguirre, Seth Savage, Kendon Smith, Trey Emerson and Judah Roche.
And Sauceman expects this team to be just the first of many from Riceville that reach the state tournament.
“And nobody can take that from them, but I hope that is inspiring some of these little brothers, the little cousins, or the younger kids at our school to say, ‘Hey, I want to follow these guys and be the next,’” Sauceman said. “They won’t be the first, but they can have dreams to be the next team that makes the state tournament. And I don’t know what the future holds, but I have a good feeling Riceville will be a team that makes multiple state tournaments in the near future if we continue to support these kids and they continue to work like they have been doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.