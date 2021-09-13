DECATUR — Meigs County opened the 2021 home schedule with a 40-6 thrashing of Signal Mountain Friday.
The Tigers, the No. 1-ranked Class 2A team in the state, dominated the Eagles in every facet of the game.
Meigs roughed up Signal Mountain in the trenches and that allowed the Tigers to outgain the Eagles in total yardage 376 to 128.
“Defensively, we allowed just 128 yards of total offense,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “Offensively, we rushed for 272 yards and held them to 56 yards rushing. That’s controlling the line of scrimmage. I tell you every week the key to the game is controlling things up front. We don’t rush for 272 yards without controlling the line of scrimmage.”
Fitzgerald praised his offensive line for their dominating play. The starting offensive line on Friday was Austin Andrews, Landon Thompson, Gabe Stevens, Logan Oetting and Joe Scott.
Meigs’ skill players were the beneficiaries of the linemen’s play. Quarterback Logan Carroll rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another. His scoring pass went to Cameron Huckabey. Ben Smith and Justin Key both averaged six yards per rush.
“It was a good win for us,” Fitzgerald said. “Signal Mountain came in 3-0 and had some confidence. It was good to see that we came out and did what we had to do.”
The Tigers travel to Tellico Plains next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Meigs has struggled at Tellico in the past at times and now that Tellico is a region game it is an even bigger contest.
“They are a good team, the coach up there does a good job,” Fitzgerald said. “We are going to have to be ready to play.”
Meigs came up empty on its first few possessions, which included a dropped pass off a trick play that would have been a long gain.
But it didn’t take long for the Tigers to shake off the rust after not having played the last two weeks due to COVID-19 issues, once on their part and another on the other team.
A blocked punt in the first quarter gave Meigs good field position and Carroll later punched the ball in from the four yard line. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
Meigs then exploded for 20 second-quarter points.
The first of those 20 points came on a 10-yard run by Carroll, but the 2-point conversion attempt failed again.
Carroll struck again later in the quarter, again on a 10-yard scoring run. This time the Tigers turned to Zane Arbuthnot, who drilled the extra point to put Meigs ahead 19-0.
The final score of the second quarter came on a touchdown run by Key. The extra point by Arbuthnot made it 26-0 and that was the halftime score.
The Tigers scored one touchdown in the third quarter, which came on a three-yard blast by Luke Pendergrass, to put Meigs up 33-0.
The Tigers’ final points of the night came in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard pass from Carroll to Huckabey.
Signal Mountain picked up a score with the clock winding down late in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
Carroll rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also added a touchdown toss and went 6-16 threw the air for 104 yards.
Huckabey was his top target with five catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Key caught one pass for seven yards.
Other running back totals include Smith with 87 yards on 13 carries, Key six carries for 36 yards, Pendergrass 10 yards and a touchdown on three carries and Dylan Carroll 10 yards on a pair of rushing attempts.
Defensively, Da’Quan Tatum led the Tigers with four tackles, including one tackle for loss and a sack. Dalton Purgason had two solo tackles, four assisted tackles and a sack.
Logan Purgason, Smith and Key each had three tackles.
Bryson Hiefner recovered a fumble and Huckabey made an interception. Eli Malone and John Ziegler each broke up a pass.
