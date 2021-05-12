Meigs County’s baseball season ended Tuesday night with a 7-3 loss to Sweetwater in the loser’s bracket finals of the District 5-AA Tournament.
Meigs County Coach Tyler Roberts said the Tigers simply couldn’t get the timely hits and gave credit to Sweetwater for a well-played game.
“Any time you are not ending the season holding a state championship trophy you are going to be disappointed,” Roberts said. “We couldn’t get the hits we needed and everything went right for Sweetwater offensively. They are peaking right now and playing well. I’m proud of our guys for showing the grit and determination the entire season.”
The Tigers lose only one senior, Will Meadows. Meadows was the No. 1 pitcher and was one of the team’s best hitters all year.
‘Will Meadows is the definition of a coach’s dream,” Roberts said. “He is always the first to practice and the last to leave. He is is a leader both verbally and on the field. I will truly miss having him on the field, but I know he will go on and do great things.”
The Tigers end the season at 18-6.
Sweetwater went up 5-2 with one run in the second inning and two more in the fourth. Meigs got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI hit by Logan Carroll to make it 5-3.
The Wildcats, however, scored a couple of insurance runs in the seventh to earn the 7-3 win.
Meigs finished with five hits. Matthew Boshears and Mason each had two hits. Mason also drove in two runs and Carroll had one RBI.
Payton Armour pitched the first five innings. He gave up five runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out one.
Carroll threw the final two innings. He gave up a pair of runs on one hit while walking two with no strikeouts.
The Tigers were ahead in a 5-2 contest before exploding for five runs in the sixth inning.
Defense led the Tigers down last week in Meigs’ loss to Sweetwater as the Tigers committed six errors. This time the defense came through to shut down a Sequoyah rally. The Chiefs had the bases loaded in the fifth inning, but a double play helped limit the damage.
“I’m proud of them all,” Roberts said. “Any time you face an elimination game there is a lot of pressure, but the boys rose to the challenge. They wanted another chance at Sweetwater and they earned it.”
While the offense put up 10 runs, senior pitcher Will Meadows stepped up to earn the win.
“He came to my office after the Sweetwater game and asked for another opportunity to pitch,” Roberts said. “He wanted the baseball and that’s what leaders do.”
Meigs then put up three more runs in the third to make it 4-0.
Carroll laced a one-out single and Meadows followed that with another base hit.
Then, with two outs, Matthew Boshears drew an important walk to load the bases. That was critical as the next batter, Conner Mason, sliced a double to the wall to clear the bases and put Meigs up 4-0.
The Tigers added another run in the fourth when Matthew Kraskouskas singled and later scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
The Chiefs attempted to rally in the top of the fifth inning as the first three batters singled and a run scored on an error. Another run came home on a bases-loaded walk to cut Meigs’ lead to 5-2.
Sequoyayh was looking for more, but then Meadows fielded a hard-hit ball back up the middle to the pitcher. Meadows threw it home to Carroll for one out and Carroll cut down the runner at first for a double play.
Meadows then struck out the next batter for the third out and limited Sequoyah to just two runs.
One inning later, in the sixth, the Tigers blew the game open with five more runs.
Sequoyah struck out the first two Meigs batters, but the Chiefs had to change pitchers. The next Chief pitcher was greeted rudely.
Carroll singled and a wild pitch put him on second base. Meadows was intentionally walked and Armour drew a walk to load the bases.
A Sequoyah error scored two runs to make it 7-2. Mason was then hit by a pitch to load the bases and then Jackson Shaver was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, giving him an RBI.
A single by Ethan Meadows brought home a pair of runs to make it 10-2 and put the Tigers in control.
The Chiefs rallied a bit with three runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late as the Tigers ended the game with a fly out.
The top of the order hit well for the Tigers as Carroll finished with three hits, Will Meadows had two and Armour had one hit and a walk. Boshears drew an important walk and also hit a ball that resulted in an error and two Meigs runs.
The Tigers finished with nine hits, including doubles by Carroll and Mason.
Mason drove in three runs while Ethan Meadows had two RBIs and Shaver and Armour each had one.
Meadows pitched all seven innings and picked up the win. He surrendered five runs on 11 hits while striking out one and walking three.
