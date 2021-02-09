DECATUR – Senior Night was a roaring success for the Tigers and Lady Tigers as Meigs County swept Polk County on Monday.
The Lady Tigers started the game with a 20-5 run and ended up with a 74-31 victory.
“I was a little worried about (a letdown) with it being Senior Night and all that, but I thought we played really well tonight,” Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. “We got the ball up and down and we shot the ball well. It was just a good night for us.”
Meigs recognized its seniors and their parents before the game, and for the Lady Tigers that included Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder, Jacelyn Stone, Jaci Powell, Ansley Wade and scorekeeper Ella Scott.
All five players will continue their basketball careers in college, with Anna and Ella Crowder, Stone and Powell going to Tennessee Wesleyan University and Wade going to Bryan College.
“They have allowed me to coach this team with the style of play we like to play,” Powell said. “Me and Coach D (assistant Derika Mooney) are demanding and it’s not easy playing the way we do, up and down all the time and practicing that every day except game day. I have enjoyed coaching them.”
The boys played what may have been their best game of the year as they led from start to finish in an 82-56 throttling of the Wildcats. The Tigers hit 13 ‘3’s, including seven by Payton Armour.
“Shooting-wise, it certainly is (the best game of the year),” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “We came out on fire in the first quarter. I was worried about a letdown after the break (halftime), but we came out rolling. I don’t know what our shooting percentage was, but it was pretty good even with missing a few easy shots. We were just on a roll tonight.”
The Tigers’ seniors are Seth Caldwell and Carl Balaban along with scorekeeper Robert Davis.
“Robert has done a good job for us,” Perkinson said. “It’s good to know everything is taken care of before the game and we will miss him. Carl is a great teammate. He comes to practice every day and makes us better.
“Seth is just so full of energy. He’s out there like the Energizer Bunny, always moving around. You can count on one or two steals from him just based on pure hustle and effort.”
The Tigers (8-14, 3-6 in District 5-AA) and Lady Tigers (14-0, 10-0) will travel to McMinn County on Tuesday. The Tigers will then travel to McMinn Central on Thursday as just the boys will play.
Lady Tigers 74, Wildkittens 31
Anna Crowder scored Meigs’ first four buckets and then Ella Crowder and Wade each hit three-pointers. Stone ended the opening quarter with a pair of ‘3’s and Meigs led 20-5.
The Lady Tigers continued to pour it on. Stone and Ella Crowder each scored early in the second quarter to make it 24-8 and then Meigs scored five straight buckets – one each by Ella Crowder, Wade and Stone and two by Anna Crowder – to increase the Lady Tigers’ lead to 34-8.
Meigs went to the half up 40-16.
Powell nailed a couple of ‘3’s early in the third quarter and Anna Crowder scored the final two buckets of the period as the Lady Tigers took a 63-24 lead to the fourth.
The Lady Tigers cruised from there on the way to a 43-point victory.
Stone led the Lady Tigers with 21 points and several assists while Anna Crowder finished with 18 points. Ella Crowder chipped in 11 points.
Tigers 86, Wildcats 56
The Tigers started off the night with a hot shooting hand with five first quarter three-pointers, with four of those coming from Armour. Caldwell had the other.
A pair of buckets by Matthew Boshears ended the quarter with Meigs leading 25-10.
Meigs hit three more ‘3’s in the second period with Cole Owens hitting two treys and Ethan Meadows making the other one.
The Tigers led 44-27 at the half.
Perkinson was worried about his team cooling off at the half, but the Tigers scored 25 points in the third quarter with Caldwell, Meadows and Boshears leading the way for Meigs.
Cameron Huckabey finished the third quarter with a bucket as Meigs went to the fourth holding a 69-39 advantage.
Meigs cruised in the fourth and gave everyone a chance to play as the Tigers earned an 82-56 win.
Meigs had four players in double figures and nine players scored. Armour led all scorers with 27 points and Boshears finished with 16. Caldwell finished with 13 points and Meadows added 10.
