RICEVILLE — Etowah City played at Riceville on Tuesday with the Riceville boys winning 65-11.
B. Harbin led Riceville with 16 points, while H. Cook had 14 points & Hester had 12 points. Ben Webb led Etowah City with 7 points.
Rural Vale played at Etowah City on Monday with Rural Vale winning 47-35.
Etowah City was led in scoring by Benjamin Webb with 16 points. Rural Vale was led in scoring by Allen Matthews, with 27 points and Dawson Edwards with nine points.
