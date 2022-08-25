CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn County boys’ cross country team placed third and the girls’ team seventh in the Chattanooga Area 2 Mile Jamboree on Tuesday at Woodland Park Baptist Church.
Tyler Bowers, a senior, and sophomore Shamus Crayne finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 184-runner boys’ race. Bowers posted a time of 11:30.00 and Crayne 11:34.69.
Other boys’ results from McMinn were Braden Mayfield 30th in 12:37.83, Colin Mendez 41st in 13:00.48, Eli Underdown 44th in 13:09.12, Jared Smack 90th in 14:24.91 and Jefferson Hester 99th in 14:45.14.
On the girls’ side, Kenzi Stapleton, a junior, led McMinn in 20th place with a time of 14:50.13, out of 169 runners in the field. Other Lady Cherokee results were Kate Sherwood 59th in 16:06.40, Lorelai Ziegler 62nd in 16:14.45, Payton Dixon 92nd in 17:20.99, Kinsley Hayes 106th in 17:55.47, Reagan Goforth 112th in 18:16.00 and Kayden Durham 116th in 18:40.42.
McMinn Central did not have enough runners in either race to finish in the team standings, but senior Jake Sheffey placed 21st in the boys’ race with a time of 12:17.98. Gio Broling was 52nd in 13:28.41, Clint Bailey 148th in 16:36.87 and Kenny Kirksey 156th in 17:20.66.
On the girls’ side, Kaitlyn Rogers, a sophomore, led Central in 53rd place with a time of 15:52.79. Gracie Eisenhart was 84th in 17:12.29.
In the boys’ team standings, only first-place Signal Mountain and second-place Chattanooga Christian finished ahead of McMinn. Walker Valley was fifth and Rhea County sixth. There were 16 teams in the boys’ standings.
In the 15-team girls’ standings, Signal Mountain was first place, followed by Chattanooga Christian, Walker Valley, the CSTHEA Patriots, Baylor and Silverdale. Behind McMinn in seventh were Girls Preparatory School in eighth, Bradley Central ninth and Rhea County 10th.
