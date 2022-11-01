Englewood, Riceville split games From staff reports Nov 1, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Englewood and Riceville split their basketball games Tuesday at Riceville Elementary School.Englewood won the girls' game 44-15. Lily Wright led the Lady Rams with 20 points, and Alahna Powell scored 9. For Riceville, Lily Arwood scored 6 points.Riceville's boys won 54-44. Jaxson Gonzalez paced the Wildcats with 21 points and Bryce Mullins chipped in 10. For Englewood, Samuel Miller scored 15 points, Cam Wade 13 and Corey Brackett 12.Riceville also won the junior varsity boys' game 38-23, led by Matthew Woods and Judah Roche with 9 points each. Lincoln Pettitt led Englewood's JV with 12 points. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Riceville Elementary School Englewood Junior Varsity Boys Sport Point Basketball Game Jaxson Gonzalez Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Interstate wreck claims life of Watertown resident Police reports for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 Police reports for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 Decatur set to host Halloween event in downtown Police reports for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
