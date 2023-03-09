MURFREESBORO – The way Molly Masingale saw it, McMinn Central was already coming into The BlueCross Basketball Championships as a team with plenty to prove.
That the Chargerettes' Class 2A state quarterfinal opponent, Gatlinburg-Pittman, happened to have a Miss Basketball finalist on its roster was not on the junior's mind.
But it was Masingale coming up with critical points, first by banking in a go-ahead 3-pointer at the third-quarter horn, then by finishing off a 13-14 free throw performance in the fourth quarter that allowed Central to pull away to a 62-50 win over the Lady Highlanders on Thursday in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.
Masingale finished with a game-high 29 points and three steals, as the Chargerettes (27-7) began their first TSSAA state tournament appearance in seven years victorious.
Gatlinburg-Pittman (28-6), with junior power forward Maddy Newman one of the three Class 2A Miss Basketball finalists, was at state for the second straight year after having reached the semifinal round last season. But Central, in Murfreesboro for the first time since 2016, is now in the state final four after denying the Lady Highlanders' hopes of getting there again.
"To be honest, I try not to think about it (opposing Miss Basketball finalist) very much,” Masingale said. “I try to go into every game with the same mindset. And that is just to play for my team and have us play for each other. I knew coming in that we had to have a chip on our shoulder because we haven't been here before and Gatlinburg-Pittman had made it to the semifinals last year. So I think just coming in and just playing for each other as a team.”
Masingale's buzzer-beating triple off the backboard made for the game's 12th and final lead change. Central entered the fourth quarter ahead 44-42, and Masingale started the final period with a steal and a jumper for two. The Wofford commit then made five of her next six free throws, all in 1-and-1 situations and all of them to get the Chargerettes ahead by two possessions every time G-P got back within two or three points.
"Really my team, as soon as the whistle goes we come together in a group, we talk it down, we calm each other down and just give each other confidence,” said Masingale about her performance at the stripe.
Reagan Baker, sophomore point guard, made two parts of a 1-and-1 herself with 1:54 left to increase the Central lead to 53-47.
A Maddox Mayfield stop-and-pop jumper off a McCary Beaty assist put Central up 57-50 with 45 seconds left, and Masingale, Baker, Mayfield and Karina Bystry combined to make 14 free throws out of the Chargerettes' 18 fourth-quarter attempts.
Central made 26-32 of its free throws for the game, while G-P was just 12-22 from the stripe. Newman, who finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Highlanders, was 7-12 on free throws.
"On average for the year as a team we've shot (free throws) above 70(%),” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “And normally if you've got teams shooting 70, then you're very successful. We've had some up and down games, but for the most part we've shot them really well. Each individual has shot them really well. And I just thought that we are mentally tough enough to make those down the stretch. That's the one thing I have said about this team all year long, they're mentally tough. And we're not going to try to not lose a game, we're always out there trying to win. And I think there's a big difference in those things.”
The first quarter ended in a 15-15 tie, and Central trailed G-P 28-27 at halftime having shot just 3-11 on field goal attempts in the second quarter. The Chargerettes had gone through a scoring drought of 3:37 before two Masingale free throws drew Central back within a point heading into the break.
G-P also held a 22-16 rebounding advantage at halftime, including nine offensive rebounds.
"Every single day we go practice and every single day that we get in a game, we're trying to be better than what we were the last time out,” Morgan said. “And tonight, we tried to be better than we were the first half because I felt like the first half we were just way too impatient. And I feel like we did that. I felt like we improved at halftime and got our wits about us and slowed down a bit. We still made mistakes, but we still did what we were supposed to do and what our goal was for the second half.”
But after finishing the first half with just six points, Karina Bystry got on track with seven of her game total of 15 in the third quarter. The sophomore started the Chargerettes' second-half scoring with a layup and a 3-pointer, then later made a pull-up jumper that ended another Central scoring drought that was 2:30 long.
"I wanted to win, so obviously I just get my ball out there and going through them and whatever I could do,” Bystry said. “Because I had to keep the momentum going. And when we get fast-paced my team does way better. And so I was trying to help out our team and go get those points with a bucket, and then get our defense. Everything like works, and the atmosphere is a lot better for us.”
Central is back in action 4:30 p.m. CST (5:30 EST) Friday against Gibson County in the Class 2A semifinals. Gibson County dismissed Riverside 60-37 in its quarterfinal.
"I feel like we have our first-time jitters out, so tomorrow we're going to come in with a new mindset of, 'We have this. We've played here before,'” Masingale said. “The jitters are out, like I said, so it is a new confidence.”
If the Chargerettes win Friday, they advance to the state championship game, which will take place 6:30 p.m. CST (7:30 EST) Saturday. Possible state title opponents are Westview (44-42 over York Institute) or Community (53-52 over Scotts Hill).
"We got our first game out of the way, and our team, we've got the nervousness out of the way, and everybody came together,” Bystry said. “I think we can take on our second game. We're feeling more confidence because when we win a game, it's the best thing ever. We just won our first state game, the first time in seven years, and it's amazing. And we definitely want to push forward and win the entire state tournament if we can.”
