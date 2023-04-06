CLEVELAND – McCary Beaty wrote her name in the McMinn Central track and field record books.
The sophomore performed a long jump of 17 feet, six inches Tuesday in the Bradley Central Invitational at Lee University, which set a new Central school record in the event.
Beaty’s distance was good for first place in the girls’ long jump, the highlight of a day in which she secured four top-five event finishes. Beaty was also third in the high jump at 4’10”, third in the 300-meter hurdles at 50.14 seconds and fifth in the 100m dash at 13.54 seconds.
“McCary had quite a day,” said Central coach Shannon Goodin-Beaty. “It was a good day for several of our kiddos.”
Maddox Mayfield took a couple of second-place finishes in the girls’ 100m and 400m, running the former in 13.54 seconds and the latter in 1:00.35.
McMinn County, also competing in the meet at Lee University, secured two first-place finishes, as well. Sophomore Shamus Crayne placed first in the boys’ 1600-meter run in 4:52.64. Landon Feggins, a junior, took first in the boys’ shot put with a long throw of 43 feet.
Other notable finishes for Central were Amelia Mayfield sixth in the girls’ discus with a distance of 66’5” and ninth in the shot put with a throw of 22’7”, freshman Jeb Goodin ninth in the boys’ shot put with a throw of 32’4” and Jacob Fasig 10th in the boys’ 1600m in 5:34.23.
More notable placements for McMinn include senior Tyler Bowers finishing second in the boys’ 400m in 51.47 seconds and fifth in the 800m in 2:15.84. Braden Mayfield was 10th and ninth in the same two races, respectively, with times of 56.14 seconds and 2:19.90. Crayne also finished fourth in the 3200m in 11:10.26.
Freshman Jakyran Dyer placed fifth in the boys’ 100m in 11.38 seconds, leading three McMinn sprinters in the top 10 there. Luke Hensley was ninth in 11.76 and Taylon White 10th in 11.79.
McMinn’s Colton Ledford was fourth in the boys’ high jump with a height of 5’6”, and freshman Clark Nation was seventh in the long jump in 19’2”. Janoah Robinson was fourth in the discus with a long throw of 92’11”, and Eli Patton was fifth in the shot put with a distance of 35’5.5”.
For McMinn’s girls, AJ Sierra placed sixth in the 100,m and 200m with times of 13.81 and 28.79 seconds, respectively. Two McMinn freshmen were right behind Sierra in the 100m, with Tilee McDermott eighth in 13.98 seconds and Journee Carter ninth in 14.03 seconds. McDermott was also third in the long jump at 14’3”.
Kenzi Stapleton was fourth in the girls’ 1600m in 6:11.02 and fifth in the 800 in 2:47.81. Xiu Xiu Robinson was eighth in the same two events with times of 2:56.40 in the 800 and 6:25.78 in the 1600.
