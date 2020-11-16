With a mix of experience and young talent, McMinn County boys’ basketball may have the deepest squad it’s had so far in Ed Clendenen’s tenure as head coach.
And if COVID-19 continues to disrupt things this season, that depth could be put to the test. The varsity roster is at 23 players, with eight seniors, two juniors, 12 sophomores and one freshman when the Cherokees tip off the season at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Rhea County.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids who are going to be able to contribute this year, and it’s going to be sort of like that,” said Clendenen, who is entering his sixth season as the head coach. “We put a lot in the team picture because you don’t know who’s going to play. With this COVID and contact tracing and all, you may have a different team from one night to the next. So we’ve got to have a lot of people ready to play. And I think that’s one of our strengths, is our depth. We’ve got a lot of people who can play.”
Jalan James, who is still playing football with those Cherokees still alive in the playoffs, is a senior Clendenen is counting on for leadership as well as his all-around game as both a scorer and defender.
“He is our leader as far as enthusiasm, effort and getting everybody together on the same page,” Clendenen said. “He does a super job there. Not to mention being one of our best guards.”
Also back as a senior is post Donovan Daniel, whose presence as the Tribe’s leading rebounder was sorely missed after his season-ending injury last year. Without Daniel, the Cherokees lost seven of their last 10 games and had their postseason end in the District 5-AAA tournament second round.
“He did a great job last year, but he went down with an injury, and that’s when our tailspin started, because he does such a good job rebounding and with post defense for us,” Clendenen said.
Andrew Beavers, a top 3-point threat, returns with a more diverse skillset.
“He’s learning how to guard, how to handle the ball, and he’s really making himself into a complete player,” Clendenen said.
Also in the senior class is Parker Bebb, whom Clendenen called “one of our most improved players,” Jordan Lane, a post who does “all the little things nobody notices except for the coaches,” the 6’6” Hayden Frank who has improved his offensive game in the post, and guard Chris Jones, who will be counted on to provide a spark defensively off the bench.
Christian Brown is a senior who is new to the team this year, a shooter who could get more minutes as the season proceeds.
McMinn has only two juniors this year, but one of them is returning All-District 5-AAA honoree Ty Runyan, who led the Cherokees in scoring.
“He’s got a great motor, and we feed a lot off of him,” Clendenen said.
The other junior is post Jackub Wilcox, whom Clendenen said is much improved.
“He’s a good shooter and is one of those kids what you need him to do, and I’m proud of how far he’s come,” Clendenen said.
Adding to McMinn’s depth is the sophomore class of 12 players that Clendenen said has improved its work ethic over the offseason.
“I’m really proud of the class as a whole because I’m not sure how they took to it last year,” Clendenen said. “They were very talented, but I didn’t know that they brought the work ethic that we wanted. And they have really turned it around on how to work hard and how to improve and do all the things we ask them to do.”
One of the returning sophomores is Davion Evans, who started at point last year as a freshman and was named All-District. Backing up Evans at that position is Tylen Arnwine, who will get significant minutes after an offseason of improvement.
Tucker Monroe, son of McMinn girls’ assistant Lynn Monroe, is also a sophomore who will either be one of the first off the bench or occasionally even start.
“One of the best work ethics I’ve ever had as far as kids I’ve coached,” Clendenen said. “It’s a pleasure to watch him get better every day.”
Four sophomores are still playing football: Caden Hester, whom Clendenen called a “really good shooter,” the athletic and scrappy Keyaun Mitchell, Cody Thompson and the athletic 6’4” Anthony Porter.
Carson Black could disrupt on defense and will get significant playing time, and Hayden Smith is a tall and lanky sophomore who can play at the point or the wing.
Rounding out the sophomore class are posts Hayden Rhect, who is also expected to contribute early, the athletic Jakilen Bazel and Tyreek Moss.
Mikai Benefield, a post, is the lone freshman currently listed on the varsity roster.
Assistant coaches this season are Jay Johnson and Drew Hawn.
“They’re doing a great job with the young kids and filling in for me and doing a lot of things,” Clendenen said of his assistants. “We’re blessed to have them and what they bring to the program.”
Without summer basketball camps and preseason jamborees and scrimmages leading up to this season, the Cherokees find themselves in the same situation as nearly all basketball teams in Tennessee — trying to figure things out early in the season when the games count.
“I think you’re going to see, particularly early in the year probably through Christmas, teams are not going to be as far along,” Clendenen said. “They’re going to be a lot more sloppy. And condition-wise, because we’re making up for a whole year where you basically didn’t condition or anything, there’s just going to be a lot to overcome. And you’re not going to see what teams are really capable of until after Christmas, and things will start changing there.”
McMinn was picked third in the preseason District 5-AAA polls, behind defending champion Cleveland at No. 1 and East Hamilton at No. 2. Following the Tribe, in order, were Ooltewah, Bradley Central, Walker Valley and Soddy-Daisy.
But Clendenen said there isn’t going to be much difference from top to bottom, other than Cleveland rightfully being considered at the top until someone knocks it off.
McMinn’s non-district slate includes games against Montgomery Bell Academy, Alcoa, McMinn Central, Meigs County, White County and Rhea County. The Cherokees will also play at Heritage near Maryville in a Thanksgiving tournament, against the hosting Mountaineers and Livingston Academy, and will also play in the Mistletoe Madness in Georgia, which will operate with an experimental 30-second shot clock.
“It’s a battle every night in our district,” Clendenen said. “Anybody can beat anybody, and you’ve got to be ready to play. And the lineups that you can put out on the floor as we go forward is going to tell a lot of tales. You’ve got two players out, and they may be your two best players, but we can’t be canceling games and getting behind. So we’re going to have to go on and play, and hopefully that’s one of the advantages we have, hopefully we’ve got a little bit more depth than a lot of people do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.