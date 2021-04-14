McMinn County scored the most goals it had all season, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome missed opportunities and defensive breakdowns against Walker Valley.
Behind two goals from Nick Arsenault, the Cherokees had rallied from two goals down to equalize at 3-3 early in the second half, then missed a couple of chances at go-ahead scores. And the Mustangs took advantage, adding two more scores to deal McMinn a 5-3 loss in District 5-AAA play Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.
“We’ve struggled to score all season, so the fact that we were able to put three in and rally back to tie is a positive to take out of here,” said Cherokees coach Duane Rikard. “We just seem to have some rotten luck at inopportune times, and that’s something we’ve got to work on. We’ve got to continue to improve and try to make sure that we’re taking care of business and taking care of things for a full 80 (minutes).”
Cole Winsor scored Walker Valley’s first four goals – three in the first half and a go-ahead score with just over 15 minutes left in the game. The Mustangs’ final score was an own goal from McMinn (1-4, 1-2 District 5-AAA) after an initial save from goalkeeper Noah Graybeal.
“I think at the beginning we weren’t switched on like we should, and No. 11 (Winsor) for them is a really good player,” Rikard said. “We were aware of him, and I think we didn’t do enough early on to shut down his touches. And once we did that, that allowed us to rally back.”
One minute after Winsor’s second score, Arsenault launched an arcing shot about 30 yards from the left wing into the opposite corner of the net to cut McMinn’s deficit to 2-1 in the 19th minute.
“Nick is one of those really talented players who, any time he strikes the ball, has an opportunity,” Rikard said. “It’s just we haven’t gotten into good positions for those opportunities. But it was good to see Nick get on it.”
But Winsor got loose for his third goal two minutes after McMinn’s first, putting Walker Valley back up by two goals at 3-1.
The Cherokees answered with 12 minutes left before the first half, when Brady Ervin slipped a perfect through ball to Zayn Knox, who fired from the left of the penalty box into the goal to get back within a goal.
Arsenault lasered a direct free kick past the Mustangs’ keeper 13 minutes into the second half to complete a brace and knot the score at 3-3. McMinn had a chance to take the lead when Knox was shoved from behind on a run to the goal in Walker Valley’s penalty box, but Ervin’s ensuing penalty kick was stopped by the Mustangs’ goalie.
And at about 18 minutes remaining, Knox shook his defender in the 18-yard box and fired a laser that the Mustangs’ keeper managed to deflect just in time to keep the score tied.
And then Winsor struck again three minutes later, with his shot creeping into the goal just enough to put Walker Valley back ahead for good. Further pressure on McMinn’s defense led to the own goal with seven minutes left that dimmed its chances at another comeback.
The Mustangs finished with an 18-14 shots on goal advantage and a 7-6 edge on corner kicks.
“Right now we have a lack of communication on the field just front to back, and a lot of that is youth and inexperience,” Rikard said. “And that’s hurting us right now, and we’re not taking care of the ball in the mid(field) and the attack, and so we’re turning balls over in bad positions and putting our defense under pressure for extended periods.
“Our defense is not our strongest area, so having them work for 80 minutes is rough. So we’ve got to do a better job of possessing the ball and keeping the ball in the attacking end and not being as prone to dropping the ball into our defensive end, where we can be a little suspect at times.”
It doesn’t get any easier for McMinn, who stays home for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday against District 5-AAA leader Cleveland. Cleveland routed Walker Valley 5-0 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.