McMinn County couldn’t get much going either offensively or defensively against one of the District 5-AAA frontrunners.
The Lady Cherokees lost 12-0 in six innings to Soddy-Daisy on Thursday at McMinn County High School, getting out-hit 13-3 and also committing seven errors.
“We couldn’t get it together today,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “We made way too many mistakes. Seven errors throughout the game – and I know I sound like a broken record, but any time you play a good team and make that many mistakes you’re just not going to win, and you’re really just not going to be competitive.”
The Lady Trojans scored their first run off back-to-back singles to start the top of the first inning, and an RBI sacrifice bunt made it 2-0. A two-RBI hit in the third inning made the score 4-0.
McMinn (11-11, 2-8 District 5-AAA) had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the first inning, but a strikeout ended that threat. The Lady Tribe also loaded the bases with one out in the third inning before a pop out and strikeout left it empty-handed.
“We made the errors and then didn’t do real well in the batter’s box with runners in scoring position again,” Rogers said.
Sammie Greeson accounted for two of McMinn’s hits in the first and third innings, finishing 2-3 at the plate.
Soddy-Daisy (19-5-1, 7-1) swelled its lead by four more runs in the fourth inning, helped by a walk and two McMinn errors. The Lady Tribe put only two more runners on base after falling behind 8-0, a McKenzie Wall walk in the fourth inning and a Lexi Cooley double in the fifth.
The Lady Trojans plated four more in the sixth to send the game into run-rule territory.
McMinn struck out nine times. Sadie Brazzell (L) recorded five strikeouts against one walk and five hits in her 3 1/3-inning start, leaving in the fourth inning after experiencing some discomfort, according to Rogers. Wall pitched the next two innings and Aaliyah Cagle the last 2/3 inning.
“Sometimes you want to let other pitchers get in there and get experience against good-hitting teams,” Rogers said. “Of course I tell them all the time to get it in the strike zone and let them put it in play and let us make plays. Sadie does a good job with that, and the others who came in did a good job, too. But we just couldn’t make plays when it came down to it.”
The Lady Cherokees remain home for a non-district game 5:30 p.m. today against Rhea County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.