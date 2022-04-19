McMinn Central was getting hits, but hardly anything else went right.
The Chargers committed five errors over the last three innings and, combined with several mistakes running the bases, fell away to a 5-3 loss to Tellico Plains in eight innings Monday at Bicentennial Park despite out-hitting the Bears 9-0.
Without getting a single hit, the Bears got their first district win at the expense of Central (4-11, 1-6 District 3-2A). The Chargers' hits more often than not led to nothing, thanks in part to having three runners in three different innings picked off at first base, all of them after a lead-off single or walk.
"They're using the heel pick, the balk move, what you teach,” said Central coach Chris Shepherd. “I teach our guys that, too, and he was doing it well. My top two base stealers are getting picked off all night tonight, and he was obviously using that to his advantage and they weren't calling it, so why not use it.”
And then with the game tied 3-3 into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Chargers had a chance to get the walk-off win, and a McCain Baker lead-off double made for a golden opportunity. But Dakoda Evans hit a line drive right to the second baseman, leading to the double play at second base with Baker caught running to third without tagging up. A fly out after sent the game to extra innings.
Then two Central errors over Tellico’s first three at-bats, including two bunts, yielded the Bears a go-ahead run. The second error, a bad throw to first base on a bunt, put another runner at third for Tellico, and it added another run on an ensuing squeeze play.
The Chargers went out in order in the bottom of the eighth, sealing their fate.
"A lot of baserunning miscues tonight. We ran ourselves out of a lot of innings,” Shepherd said. “And that's big, baserunning. And that last inning was just a couple of bunts, they were playing small ball, and we just threw the ball down the line. And they squeeze that last one in. It's frustrating.”
Austin Summey picked up eight strikeouts in his 5 1/3-inning start but also issued five walks. Two of those walks helped Tellico scratch out the game’s first run in the top of the second inning.
Central banged four hits in the bottom of the third, its most productive inning. A.J. Hall and Alex Ring singled, and Silas Ward and Summey’s hits each scored a run to put the Chargers up 2-1. Central added a third run in the fifth, with Ward getting hit by a pitch with one out. Gabe Masingale, running courtesy for Ward, stole second and third base and went home on an overthrow of third.
But in the top of the sixth, three Central errors and two walks helped the Bears to two tying runs and ended Summey’s evening. Zak Derrick (L) averted further damage with a strikeout and fly out that inning.
"We've just got to field it and we've got to throw the baseball,” Shepherd said. “It's playing catch.”
The Chargers play the second game of the district series 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tellico Plains High School and return home 6 p.m. Wednesday for a non-district game against Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. Central remains at home 5:0 p.m. Thursday against Greenback for another non-district game.
